Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daryl Powell's side dispatched Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend, hit Salford Red Devils for 72 and put Catalans Dragons to the sword only two weeks ago.

Trinity even scored 70 points in a pair of comprehensive wins over Warrington Wolves and racked up 40 against high-flying Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Wakefield are hot, they are hard to handle – as Huddersfield Giants discovered on Friday night.

The play-off hopefuls ran in eight tries at the Accu Stadium to record their biggest win over the Giants in the Super League era and boost their points difference in the process.

Jayden Myers – standing in for the injured Tom Johnstone – got off the mark at the top level with a brace of tries but Mason Lino was the star of the show with four assists in a virtuoso performance.

Max Jowitt, meanwhile, put on a goalkicking clinic before missing his last attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free-scoring visitors had far too much for a poor Huddersfield outfit – and the good news is they have four more games to look forward to against teams from the bottom three, including a return date with the Giants.

Wakefield flexed their muscles at the Accu Stadium. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Trinity must find consistency to challenge the best teams when it truly matters but if this game proved anything, it is that Powell's entertainers are not going away in the battle for the top six.

Wakefield have leapfrogged Hull FC back into sixth place and a favourable run-in gives them every chance of staying there.

By contrast, Huddersfield's season has long since been over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Robinson's side were booed off after shipping 30 points by half-time and must find reasons for motivation in the closing stages of a campaign defined by missed opportunities.

Huddersfield marked Leroy Cudjoe's 400-game milestone before the match but it soon went sour for the hosts. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Giants have just three wins to their name but that does not tell the full story.

After surrendering a half-time lead at Wigan Warriors to continue a recurring theme, Huddersfield's frustrations were summed up by a quirky stat: if games finished at half-time, they would be in the top six.

But on this occasion, they faded even earlier than usual as Wakefield issued an emphatic response to Jacob Gagai's early try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an inauspicious start for a Trinity side with fresh memories of a second-half collapse at Hull, Gagai racing over in the corner at the end of a crisp move to leave Huddersfield in familiar territory.

Jayden Myers expresses his delight after scoring one of his two tries. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, it soon got ugly as Wakefield demonstrated the qualities that have marked them out as serious play-off contenders.

The momentum shifted when Myers beat Gagai to Jake Trueman's lofted kick – and the Giants, without a win at the Accu Stadium since September 2024, could not stem the tide.

Huddersfield were cut open from the kick-off as Trinity went back to back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caleb Hamlin-Uele took Wakefield close following a burst down the left by Myers, giving Lino the field position to put Lachlan Walmsley over with a superb looping pass on the next play.

Lino produced another nice ball to send Mike McMeeken in untouched before providing the final pass for Corey Hall's dancing finish.

When Myers matched Hall's fancy footwork to outfox Gagai and make it five tries in 19 minutes, Huddersfield were staring down the barrel of another embarrassing home defeat.

Max Jowitt finishes Mason Lino's kick. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The locals expressed their feelings at half-time and they got a response from their side after the restart when Adam Swift powered over in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the rally proved short-lived as the second period followed the pattern of the first.

Normal service resumed when Jowitt finished a deft kick by Lino, who then booted a 40/20 to give Cameron Scott the chance to jink over.

Myers sensed a hat-trick following a break by Josh Griffin but the veteran went himself to round off another memorable night for the new-look Trin.

Huddersfield Giants: Evalds, Swift, Halsall, Milne, Gagai, Lolohea, Frawley, Powell, Woolford, Burgess, Rushton, Bibby, Cudjoe. Substitutes: Golding, English, King, Rush.

Tries: Gagai (5), Swift (47)

Goals: Lolohea 1/2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Myers, Scott, Hall, Walmsley, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Storton, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Smith, Hamlin-Uele, Vagana, Atoni.

Tries: Myers (16, 35), Walmsley (19), McMeeken (23), Hall (28), Jowitt (54), Scott (60), Griffin (75)

Goals: Jowitt 7/8