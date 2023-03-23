Huddersfield Giants are getting closer to the cream of Super League but the past week has shown that they are not quite there yet.

Six days on from an agonising 14-12 home defeat against Wigan Warriors, Ian Watson's side suffered an identical loss to the most dominant club of the summer era.

As Watson himself said in the build-up to Thursday's game, those clubs know what it takes and his team are still learning.

For all the positives to come out of their early-season games, the Giants have only two wins to show for their efforts and have already lost three times at the John Smith's Stadium, where they suffered just one defeat in the 2022 regular campaign.

There were mitigating circumstances, namely the absence of eight players through injury or illness.

It was the acid test of Huddersfield's famed squad depth and but for a lack of composure in the closing stages, they would have passed with distinction.

As it is, the Giants were left to reflect on another one that got away.

After sitting out round one due to Saints' participation in the World Club Challenge, both teams are playing catch-up early in the season.

Tommy Makinson celebrates scoring St Helens' second try. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA)

Neither side found anything close to top form in their opening four games, with two defeats each leaving them off the pace in the embryonic table.

While there is no need to panic in the play-off era, it had the feel of a big game for the two title hopefuls.

Huddersfield's cause was not helped by a lengthening list of absentees which forced Watson to make five changes to the team narrowly beaten by Wigan.

Out went Oliver Wilson, Tui Lolohea, Josh Jones and Jake Bibby, while Leroy Cudjoe was dropped to 18th-man duties.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate Ashton Golding's try. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

For all of Huddersfield's selection issues, it was Saints that found themselves scrambling for reinforcements inside the opening 30 seconds after losing Sione Mata'utia to a match-ending head injury.

Chances were at a premium in the first quarter as two well-drilled outfits felt each other out.

Curtis Sironen was held up at one end before the visitors' right edge crowded out Innes Senior following a break by Will Pryce, a lively presence at full-back in the absence of Lolohea.

Huddersfield got another look at the Saints line after Nathan Peats' pinpoint cross-field kick forced a drop-out but the visitors held firm, as they so often do.

Jake Connor made his long-awaited comeback off the bench. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Giants saw a golden opportunity go begging when Chris McQueen failed to take in an offload from the impressive Chris Hill.

The hosts continued to knock at the door but St Helens handled everything that came their way and hit Huddersfield with a sucker punch on 28 minutes.

An error by Seb Ikahihifo invited Saints into Giants territory and they left with points thanks to a trademark Konrad Hurrell finish from close range.

Tommy Makinson added the extras from out wide and stayed front and centre after a loose restart by Pryce floated dead.

From the penalty, St Helens worked the ball out to the right where Makinson finished in a tight space.

The England winger made no mistake from the touchline and all of a sudden Huddersfield found themselves 12-0 down.

The Giants huffed and puffed in response but were not getting any change out of Makinson and Hurrell on Saints' right edge.

Just when Huddersfield appeared to have run out of ideas, some quick thinking from Ashton Golding gave them something to hold onto going into half-time.

As referee Jack Smith signalled for the last tackle close to the St Helens line, the winger went himself after catching the markers napping.

Oliver Russell made it 12-6 at the break and the Giants had a spring in their step as they emerged for the second half.

Huddersfield got a good look at the Saints line after Jack Welsby fumbled Russell's dab through but failed to test the champions, prompting Watson to call for Jake Connor on his long-awaited comeback.

The mercurial playmaker stayed in the shadows initially, with Ikahihifo's high tackle on Hurrell giving Makinson the chance to make it 14-6 with 28 minutes remaining.

Saints were another score away from putting the game to bed but they were left hanging on after Connor put his stamp on proceedings.

His 40/20 shifted the momentum to give Huddersfield the sniff of an unlikely comeback.

Helped by a series of decisions going in their favour, the Giants turned the screw and eventually found a way through from a scrum play as Connor's long pass gave Pryce enough time and space to put Senior over.

Russell cut the deficit to two points with a nerveless touchline conversion but Saints demonstrated their champion qualities in the final 14 minutes to see the game out.

Huddersfield Giants: Pryce, Golding, Naiqama, Halsall, Senior, Russell, Marsters, Hill, Peats, Trout, Livett, McQueen, Yates. Substitutes: Connor, Ashworth, Rushton, Ikahihifo.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Sironen, Bell. Substitutes: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Royle.