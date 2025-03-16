In the space of 18 months under the stewardship of Matt Ellis, Wakefield Trinity have highlighted the power of ambition.

Trinity were on their knees when Ellis took over at the end of 2023 but are now two games away from a second Wembley appearance on his watch.

Wakefield swept the board during their brief stay in the Championship, including a huge win at the national stadium in the 1895 Cup final.

It is early days in 2025 but Trinity have already shown they are no flat-track bullies with a series of impressive away wins against Super League sides.

Daryl Powell has a squad capable of making waves at the top level thanks to an ambitious recruitment drive.

Ellis gave Powell the spending power to recruit two marquee men and they underlined their value in a do-or-die Challenge Cup tie at Huddersfield Giants, Tom Johnstone scoring the tries that settled a hard-fought contest to add to Mike McMeeken's early effort.

Wakefield were worthy winners and had to do it the hard way after losing Max Jowitt, Matty Storton and Isaiah Vagana to injury.

Their prize is a place in Monday's quarter-final draw in a competition that is wide open following Hull FC's stunning comeback win at holders Wigan Warriors.

Tom Johnstone, left, and Lachlan Walmsley celebrate Wakefield's win. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Trinity's positive response to adversity stands them in good stead as they continue on the road to Wembley, albeit against a team that have forgotten how to win.

Giants boss Luke Robinson had to field a makeshift spine once again due to injuries but Huddersfield's main battle is a mental one.

For the fifth consecutive game against Super League opposition, the Giants lost from a winning position at half-time.

Although they rallied in the second quarter, the warning signs were there from the start.

Mike McMeeken opens the scoring for Wakefield. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.)

Trinity picked up where they left off at Warrington Wolves to dominate the collision and win the battle for field position in the opening quarter.

The Giants survived a scare when Liam Hood lost the ball going for the tryline but Wakefield forced back-to-back drop-outs to stay on the front foot and eventually found a way through, McMeeken taking advantage of tired defenders to crash over next to the posts.

Trinity had a 6-0 lead to show for their early dominance thanks to Jowitt's conversion before suffering an untimely injury blow.

The influential full-back stayed down after collecting a high kick from Tui Lolohea and had to be helped from the field in a worrying sight for Powell.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele carries the ball in for Wakefield. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

The disruption offered Huddersfield a route back into the game and they took it.

Wakefield had joy with short drop-outs against Warrington and nailed their first one at the John Smith's Stadium to frustrate the Giants.

However, their second attempt minutes later did not come off and they were made to pay, Adam Swift racing over in the corner later in the set.

Liam Sutcliffe nailed his touchline conversion and repeated the trick from the opposite flank after Sam Halsall produced a flying finish in the corner at the end of another well-executed move.

Wakefield lost Storton just before the break to further weaken their position but they took advantage of Huddersfield's mental fragility once the action resumed.

A penalty for a ruck infringement invited Trinity in and they were soon celebrating their second try.

Wakefield scramble to deny Adam Swift a second try. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

After Renouf Atoni was held up over the line, Hood burrowed over from close range in a repeat of his effort at Warrington that was likened to an under-10s try by Sam Burgess.

Robinson would have shared the same frustration – and his mood did not improve.

Huddersfield had a chance to respond when stand-in full-back Lachlan Walmsley fumbled Lolohea's kick close to his own line.

However, Wakefield survived thanks to a last-ditch gang tackle on Swift and were soon back in front.

Walmsley atoned for his error with a smart tip-on to give Corey Hall the time he needed to put Johnstone over in the corner and Lino added his second goal from the touchline to give Trinity a six-point lead that was never truly threatened.

Aidan McGowan had a try ruled out for a knock-on in the build-up but the Giants were otherwise kept at arm's length.

The celebrations could begin for Wakefield when Johnstone climbed highest to claim Jake Trueman's high kick and end Huddersfield's challenge.

Huddersfield Giants: McGowan, Swift, Milne, Bibby, Halsall, Lolohea, Sutcliffe, Wilson, Golding, Rogers, Hewitt, Murchie, Cudjoe. Substitutes: Deakin, English, Rushton, Flanagan.

Tries: Swift (29), Halsall (35)

Goals: Sutcliffe 2/2

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Walmsley, Pratt, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, Storton, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Vagana, Croft, McMeeken. Substitutes: Atoni, Cozza, Smith, Faatili.

Tries: McMeeken (15), Hood (44), Johnstone (57, 74)

Goals: Jowitt 1/1, Lino 2/3