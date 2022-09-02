Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants were far from their best against an enthusiastic Wakefield outfit but continuing the theme of 2022 they found a way to win.

A first-ever golden-point victory thanks to the boot of Will Pryce confirmed third spot and acted as perfect preparation for what is to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the face of it, it was a dead rubber for a Wakefield side that banished their relegation fears with games to spare thanks to a timely form spike.

But motivated by a desire to send a host of long-serving players out on a high, Trinity were not going to exit through the back door.

Wakefield were good value for a 10-8 half-time lead after outenthusing their hosts in the opening 40 minutes.

It was an inauspicious start for Willie Poching's team, Innes Senior going 80 metres just seven minutes in on the back of strong play by Ricky Leutele.

But Trinity quickly settled and only the lively Pryce looked capable of breaking them down during the rest of the half. Wakefield's response came on 18 minutes when Hull KR-bound Yusuf Aydin crashed over in his final outing for the club.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate Innes Senior's first try. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

David Fifita thrust himself into the limelight on his Trinity swansong with a sublime chip and chase that very nearly led to a try for the visitors.

A Pryce penalty nudged Huddersfield back in front butWakefield finished the half on top after being rewarded for a brave play.

Trinity went short from a drop-out, Lewis Murphy soared through the sky to claim it and later in the set Kelepi Tanginoa ran a superb line to race over from halfway.

After seeing Senior dive over in the corner against the run of play, Wakefield appeared to have won it when Matty Ashurst touched down Jacob Miller's kick.

Wakefield Trinity gave as good as they got at the John Smith's Stadium. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But the Giants dug deep and took the game to extra time thanks to Pryce's late penalty.