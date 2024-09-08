TUI LOLOHEA’S first-half double set up Luke Robinson to get off to a winning start in his first game as Huddersfield head coach with a 22-16 victory over gutsy London at a sparsely-attended John Smith’s Stadium.

The Broncos had clawed back an eight-point half-time deficit to briefly lead, but the Giants piled on the pressure in the final stages and after two Olly Russell penalties, Harry Rushton crashed over to seal the the win.

It proved another near-miss for Mike Eccles’ visitors after last week’s single-point loss to Leeds, as they battle to finish their sole Super League season by moving off the bottom of the table.

But once again there were plenty of positives with Oli Leyland’s outstanding kicking summoning quickfire tries for Hakim Miloudi and Sadiq Adebiyi early in the second half that threatened to light up a low-key encounter.

WINNING START: Huddersfield's Harry Rushton goes over the line in the 22-16 win over London Broncos. Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Robinson, on the other hand, was left frustrated, despite registering the win in his first game in charge since being given the job on a permanent basis.

"I’m frustrated if I’m honest because I thought our game management was really poor, and we put ourselves under way too much pressure,” said Robinson.

“The team spirit and effort was really good, and they worked really hard for each other. It’s more about the game management – if we’d used a little bit more of that I think we’d have run away with that game.”

The Broncos looked sharpest from the off, Adebiyi bulling close before Marcus Stott piled over from close range after a quarter of an hour to give his side a deserved lead.

Leyland’s conversion sent the Broncos six clear and if Josh Rourke had managed to ground the first of many clever kicks from the Broncos stand-off five minutes later the visitors would have been sitting on a comfortable early lead.

Instead Huddersfield rode the early storm and hit back in the last 10 minutes of the opening period through Lolohea’s contrasting double.

There was a touch of fortune about the opener for the Giants full-back as he raced on to his own deflected kick, but no such questions about the second on the stroke of the hooter as Kevin Naiqama surged over the halfway line before feeding his team-mate to slide over in style.

Three successful kicks from Russell gave the hosts a 14-6 half-time advantage but if Robinson’s men thought they had broken their opponents’ resistance they were in for a shock as Leyland inspired a stirring second-half comeback.

His first effort just after the restart was latched onto by Miloudi, then Leyland was again the instigator as his clever grubber eluded everyone bar Adebiyi who touched down in space before Leyland’s kick completed the fightback and gave London a two-point lead.