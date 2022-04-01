Huddersfield Giants 28 Catalans Dragons 12: Giants defeat ends tough trip for Dragons

Huddersfield Giants' Danny Levi runs through to score a try. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Unable to take off at Perpignan, the Dragons were forced to drive to Toulouse, so their arrival in the UK was delayed, making for a hectic pre-match dash from Doncaster Airport and a kick-off pushed back by 35 minutes.

When they did start and despite only having a brief warm-up, the French side took an early lead. Samisoni Langi successfully chased a well-placed Josh Drinkwater grubber in-goal.

Sam Tomkins missed a difficult conversion and Owen Trout restored parity with Oliver Russell edging the Giants ahead from the kicking tee.

The hosts continued to press with a Russell break down centre field almost unlocking the French defence again. When Catalans lost possession in front of their own posts, Danny Levi pounced and Tui Lolohea’s conversion helped increase the Huddersfield lead to 12-4.

Just before the break Drinkwater broke free from halfway and Tom Davies was on hand to finish in the corner, Tomkins again unsuccessful from the touchline.

Lolohea made it 14-8 with a penalty just after the restart, then Giants’ French star Theo Fages helped double the advantage when following onto a Jack Cogger grubber.

Tomkins finally put Joe Chan over on the hour. A Josh Jones try, followed by two more Lolohea goals, making five from as many attempts in total, sealed the issue in favour of the Giants.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, I. Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary, Cogger, Russell, Hill, Levi, Trout, McQueen, Jones, Yates. Substitutes: Greenwood, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Fages.

Catalans Dragons: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Langi, Yaha, May, Drinkwater, Napa, Garcia, Dudson, Seguier, Chan, McMeeken. Substitutes: Da Costa, Le Cam, Goudemand, Cozza.