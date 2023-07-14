As Huddersfield Giants coasted to a routine win, it became clear that it is Belle Vue or bust for Wakefield Trinity in their fight to stay in Super League.

Mark Applegarth's resurgent side arrived at the John Smith's Stadium fresh from a third win in four games, a thrilling golden-point victory over Wigan Warriors in front of their own fans on home soil.

The masters of the great escape, Wakefield have that look in their eye again when they run out at Belle Vue.

The problem for Trinity is their record on the road, which reads no wins and 11 defeats after suffering at the hands of Huddersfield on Friday night.

Where they were fired up and relentless against Wigan, Wakefield were passive and flat in a six-try loss to the Giants that opens the door to second-bottom Castleford Tigers ahead of their trip to Hull FC on Saturday.

Thankfully for Trinity, five of their final eight games are at home, including next month's crunch clash with Castleford.

Although Huddersfield were third bottom going into this match, there is a sense that Wakefield's season will be defined by their results at home.

Ian Watson's side appeared to be in the relegation scrap this time last week but have made a mockery of that talk, backing up a stunning win over Super League leaders Catalans Dragons with a commanding performance against a buoyant Trinity.

Chris McQueen celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield were back to their methodical best in their first game at the John Smith's Stadium in 49 days.

A damaging road trip has left their play-off hopes hanging by a thread but if they maintain this form, they may not be far away come September.

The Giants went into the interval with a 16-0 lead but should have been home and hosed after dominating a one-sided first half.

Fresh from scoring a double in Perpignan, Chris McQueen opened the scoring for the home side inside four minutes.

Leroy Cudjoe leads Huddersfield out on his 350th appearance. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

In a sign of things to come for Trinity, Samisoni Langi lost the ball inside his own 20 and was duly punished as McQueen brushed off Lee Kershaw to crash over.

Olly Russell nailed the touchline conversion and it got worse for Wakefield when Will Dagger sent the restart out on the full.

In a flashback to last season, Huddersfield set about grinding their visitors into submission.

Trinity did not help themselves, conceding another penalty on their line for offside before Max Jowitt hacked a kick dead.

Chris McQueen crashes over for the opening try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Wakefield survived but must have known it was not their night when a groggy Dagger was forced off with a match-ending head injury.

Trinity's line continued to live a charmed life, Jermaine McGillvary bombing a try after failing to take in Tui Lolohea's looping pass with nobody in front of him.

It took Wakefield 17 minutes to play the ball inside Huddersfield's half but Eddie Battye's loose offload put paid to their chances of applying some pressure and they were soon back under the pump.

That Trinity were still in the game after half an hour was more by luck than judgement.

Kevin Naiqama failed to touch down Lolohea's grubber and McGillvary dropped the ball reaching for the line in another near miss.

Trinity's luck ran out in the closing stages of the half as Connor asserted his authority.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate Samisoni Langi's consolation try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The full-back put Naiqama over with a perfectly timed pass and repeated the trick on the other flank after kicking a superb 40/20, Sam Halsall finishing a nice delayed ball.

Backed by their biggest away following in six years, Wakefield failed to lay a glove on their hosts in the opening 40 minutes - and it did not get any better after the break.

McQueen was sent into space by Russell and Trinity could not recover, McGillvary getting his try at the third attempt in the right corner.

After the evergreen McQueen was held up, Wakefield gifted the Giants a fifth try when Tom Lineham threw a loose offload near his own line and Lolohea pounced to score.

At 28-0 with 32 minutes left to play, Trinity were in damage limitation mode as attention switched to their points difference.

The game was gone but Wakefield never allowed their heads to drop and avoided a sixth nilling of the season when Langi went over from dummy-half.

Huddersfield, who suffered an injury scare after seeing Naiqama head down the tunnel late on, had the last word with five minutes to go.

Faced by tired defenders inside Trinity's 20, Lolohea showed good footwork to burst through a hole before motoring over.

Huddersfield Giants: Connor, McGillvary, Naiqama, Bibby, Halsall, Russell, Lolohea, Hill, Milner, Wilson, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates. Substitutes: Peats, Greenwood, English, Hewitt.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Lineham, Lyne, Langi, Kershaw, Dagger, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Battye, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay. Substitutes: Bowes, Proctor, Atoni, Fiffita.