The Rhinos giftwrapped the two points for their hosts that night and were haunted by errors again in the Australian's first game in charge against Hull KR, even if the performance was much improved.

Leeds carried the positives from that display – the effort, patience and desire to defend – into Thursday's clash with Huddersfield Giants and, more importantly, limited the mistakes that have hindered their progress in 2024 to record a vital victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos' season was effectively on the line at the John Smith's Stadium, even if the table suggested otherwise.

With two games against Wigan Warriors to come in the final eight rounds as well as dates with Warrington and Hull KR, Leeds could ill afford another slip-up.

It was not a polished performance but there are signs that Arthur is putting his stamp on the Rhinos.

The interim boss has brought structure to Leeds' attack and aggression to their defence to give the eight-time champions hope of a play-off charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first win at Huddersfield since 2019 leaves the Rhinos two points behind Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons at the start of round 19.

Leeds celebrate Brodie Croft's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds will head to Salford next Saturday buoyed by a resounding win but the game was in the balance as half-time approached.

The turning point came when Jake Connor gifted Harry Newman a try, with Giants old boy Matt Frawley scoring two minutes later to give the Rhinos a two-score lead that they never looked like surrendering.

Ash Handley scored two tries to take his 2024 tally to 14 before Brodie Croft and the much-maligned Lachie Miller added their names to the scoresheet in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield drew level through rookie winger Aidan McGowan early on but were well beaten by the end.

Jake Connor drops the ball to gift Harry Newman a try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After a positive start to Luke Robinson's spell as interim head coach, it was a reality check for the Giants who have little to play for in the final two months of the season.

Leeds were too good on the night but will know that an improvement is required to worry Super League's top teams.

It took the Rhinos just 100 seconds to open the scoring after driving Chris Hill back into his in-goal area from the kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of their first set, Frawley sent a kick to the corner and Handley demonstrated his juggling skills to finish following an aerial contest with McGowan.

Ash Handley is congratulated on his early try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

If the visiting supporters expected Leeds to take the game by the scruff of the neck, they were left disappointed.

Frawley's pinpoint early kick aside, the Rhinos' last tackle plays left a lot to be desired as Arthur's team invited their hosts back into the match.

On the flip side, Huddersfield went after Leeds' playmakers and were rewarded for their extra efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the off-colour Croft was caught on the last tackle just inside his own half, Miller made a mess of Connor's dab in behind to gift McGowan his first Super League try.

The Rhinos twice went close to retaking the lead in an increasingly scrappy half, James McDonnell seeing a try ruled out for a double movement before Frawley forced a pass from a scrum play near the Huddersfield line.

At the other end, crisp passing gave Elliot Wallis half an opening in the corner but he failed to pull off an improbable finish under pressure.

Lachie Miller savours his late try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

If ever a try summed up a half, it was the one that put Leeds back in front with the interval approaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frawley appeared to have taken the wrong option when he lofted a harmless kick in Connor's direction but the full-back fumbled the ball under no pressure and Newman raced through to touch down.

Before they knew it, Huddersfield were 18-6 down with a mountain to climb.

On the back of a questionable carry from Sam Lisone, Rhyse Martin got away an offload to Miller who kept his composure and picked the right option to give Frawley a clear run to the line.

Martin added his third goal as replays of the Lisone incident were shown on the big screen, leading to boos from the home crowd who had spotted a forearm to Olly Russell's head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisone embraced the role of pantomime villain to drive his team forward at the start of the second half.

Young winger Alfie Edgell spurned a chance to finish the Giants off when he dropped Jarrod O'Connor's long pass but Leeds showed a commitment to defend their lead and rediscovered their clinical edge to take the game away from Huddersfield.

Handley touched down in the corner in heavy traffic to make it a double before Croft stepped back inside to crash over following an error by Jake Bibby.

Miller, who was heavily criticised in the wake of the defeat to Hull KR, completed the scoring after chiming into the line and savoured the moment in front of the travelling fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisone and Adam Milner were sin-binned following a scuffle in the aftermath but there was only one winner in the fight between these two West Yorkshire rivals.

Huddersfield Giants: Connor, Wallis, Halsall, Naiqama, McGowan, Lolohea, Clune, Hill, Milner, English, Bibby, Cudjoe, Rushton. Substitutes: Golding, Russell, Salabio, Rogers.

Tries: McGowan (10)

Goals: Connor 1/1

Sin bin: Milner (76)

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Edgell, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Eseh, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Substitutes: O'Connor, Lisone, Donaldson, Bentley.

Tries: Handley (2, 58), Newman (34), Frawley (36), Croft (66), Miller (74)

Goals: Martin 5/6

Sin bin: Lisone (76)