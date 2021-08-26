Huddersfield Giants 6 Warrington 26: Jake Mamo returns to make it painful night for hosts

Warrington Wolves' Jake Mamo. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Mamo registered his 13th and 14th tries of a dazzling campaign in 11 first-half minutes as Steve Price’s visitors gave an emphatic response to their defeat at struggling Wakefield last time out.

To complete a forgettable night for Ian Watson’s Giants, Huddersfield-born Toby King grabbed a late touchdown for Wire. Stefan Ratchford kicked five goals.

Mamo had already come to Wire’s rescue on his own try line, hacking clear under pressure from Josh Jones. Minutes later, he finished off his team’s first notable attack fashioned by Chris Hill, Jack Hughes and final pass from Josh Thewlis.

Ratchford kicked the first of his goals to make it 6-0. Wakefield bound Tom Lineham also crossed the home line but his joy was short-lived as referee James Child adjudged Ratchford’s pass was forward.

There was no dispute about Warrington’s second touchdown after 28 minutes.

Huddersfield’s midfield defence fell away and Gareth Widdop broke through but did not have the legs to outrun the cover from halfway after collecting Will Pryce’s grubber.

However, Mamo was too speedy for Jake Wardle’s eventual tackle to increase his hopes of finishing the competition’s top try scorer. Ratchford goaled from the touchline.

Chris McQueen did well to drag down Mamo before Castleford bound Mamo. But he held on to the Wire dangerman too long and paid with a sin binning. Ratchford kicked the penalty to give the visitors a 14-0 interval lead.

It was game over 12 minutes from time as Mike Cooper latched onto Widdop’s grubber kick and touched down by the posts. Ratchford converted to make it 20-0.

With an embarrassing whitewash looming Wardle climbed highest to catch Olly Russell’s bomb and grab a 72nd-minute consolation. Russell goaled. But the last word belonged to Warrington as King ended a final Wire attack to score his team’s fourth try.

Huddersfield: Golding, McGillvary, J. Wardle, Leutele, Cudjoe, Pryce, Cogger, Greenwood, Peats, Trout, Jones, McQueen, Yates. Substitutes: Russell, Peteru, Wood, English.

Warrington: Ratchford, Thewlis, King, Mamo, Lineham, Widdop, Williams, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Philbin. Substitutes: Ashton, Davis, Mulhern, Akauola.