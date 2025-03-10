Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR players hit with charges by match review panel
Clune, who was making his first appearance of the year after injury, was charged with grade B reckless contact with a match official in Huddersfield's Super League defeat at Wigan Warriors on Sunday.
Sue, meanwhile, received a grade B dangerous contact charge for an incident in KR's win over St Helens on Friday.
Under the new system introduced at the start of 2025, the threshold for a suspension is six points, meaning Clune and Sue are free to represent their clubs in the Challenge Cup this weekend.
Castleford Tigers forward George Lawler and Hull FC back-rower Jed Cartwright each received one penalty point for grade A late contact on a passer.
Catalans Dragons prop Romain Navarrete and Leigh Leopards hooker Matt Davis were handed three points by the match review panel for foul play in games against Leeds Rhinos and Hull respectively.