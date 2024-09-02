CHRIS HILL says he has played some of his best rugby for Huddersfield Giants but, after 59 appearances, he will move on at the end of this season.

The 36-year-old moves on having made a lasting impression, though, despite the troubles of the 2024 Super League campaign, which have left the Giants fourth-bottom in the standings and led to the sacking of head coach Ian Watson.

Hill made the switch to West Yorkshire from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve enjoyed some of my best rugby at Huddersfield and made some friends for life,” said Hill, who has won 41 international caps for Great Britain and England.

MOVING ON: Chris Hill and Huddersfield Giants will part company at the end of their season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

"I just want to thank everyone from staff to players but especially the fans who have stuck with us even in bad times.”

It is not clear yet where Hill’s next move will take him.

Giants’ managing director Richard Thewlis, said: “He has done everything and more for us that he promised when he signed back in 2022.

"It’s been agreed that its best now for both parties to move forward in different directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Who knows how differently our (Challenge Cup) final at Tottenham may have been had our pack leader not been injured early on.