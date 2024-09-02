Huddersfield Giants and prop Chris Hill to go separate ways after 2024 Super League season
The 36-year-old moves on having made a lasting impression, though, despite the troubles of the 2024 Super League campaign, which have left the Giants fourth-bottom in the standings and led to the sacking of head coach Ian Watson.
Hill made the switch to West Yorkshire from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 season.
“I’ve enjoyed some of my best rugby at Huddersfield and made some friends for life,” said Hill, who has won 41 international caps for Great Britain and England.
"I just want to thank everyone from staff to players but especially the fans who have stuck with us even in bad times.”
It is not clear yet where Hill’s next move will take him.
Giants’ managing director Richard Thewlis, said: “He has done everything and more for us that he promised when he signed back in 2022.
"It’s been agreed that its best now for both parties to move forward in different directions.
“Who knows how differently our (Challenge Cup) final at Tottenham may have been had our pack leader not been injured early on.
"We will miss Chris, but we wish him every success in his next venture, and he knows he will always be welcomed back with his place as one of the modern-day great prop forwards assured and a super legacy at this club."