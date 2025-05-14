Huddersfield Giants announce departure of hooker ahead of Hull KR trip
The hooker, who was born in England before moving Down Under as a child, joined the Giants from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal at the end of 2023 but struggled to make an impact at the John Smith's Stadium.
Deakin featured just 11 times during his 18-month stay in Super League, including three appearances this season.
Huddersfield are next in action on Saturday when they travel to leaders Hull KR.
"The Giants can confirm that Thomas Deakin has left the club for personal reasons and will return home to Australia," read a club statement.
"The club would like to place on record its thanks for Tom's efforts while at the Giants and wish him the best for the future."