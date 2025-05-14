Huddersfield Giants announce departure of hooker ahead of Hull KR trip

Thomas Deakin has cut short his time at Huddersfield Giants to return to Australia, citing personal reasons.

The hooker, who was born in England before moving Down Under as a child, joined the Giants from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal at the end of 2023 but struggled to make an impact at the John Smith's Stadium.

Deakin featured just 11 times during his 18-month stay in Super League, including three appearances this season.

Huddersfield are next in action on Saturday when they travel to leaders Hull KR.

"The Giants can confirm that Thomas Deakin has left the club for personal reasons and will return home to Australia," read a club statement.