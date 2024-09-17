Huddersfield Giants announce new stadium plan and released list at awards night

Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy has declared his intention to find a new home for the club.

The Giants have shared the John Smith's Stadium with Huddersfield Town since it opened in 1994 but struggle with low attendances.

Davy appears to have started the process of finding a more suitable ground for the Super League club.

"Ken Davy has also announced that the club are looking to build their own stadium within the near future," read a social media post from Huddersfield's awards night on Monday.

The club are expected to reveal more details about the plans in the coming weeks.

In the here and now, the Giants are preparing to bid farewell to six first-teamers after confirming their retained list.

Seb Ikahihifo, Adam Milner, Chris Hill, Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama and Olly Russell could all play their final game for Huddersfield when Castleford Tigers visit in the final round of the 2024 season on Thursday.

Russell will join Wakefield Trinity and Marsters is on his way to Salford Red Devils.

The Giants draw low attendances at the John Smith's Stadium. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

The confirmed departures of Ikahihifo and Naiqama – together with Marsters – leave Huddersfield with three available quota spots for 2025.

Luke Yates left the club early but the Giants have filled one spot with the signing of Canberra Raiders hooker Zac Woolford.

Last week, new Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson expressed doubt over the club's ability to take full advantage of the overseas quota in time for the start of 2025.

"I think it'd be very difficult to fill them all now," he said.

Kevin Naiqama is on his way out of Huddersfield. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"To have a really successful side, your overseas players should be in the top tier of players in your squad and be better than what you've got over here.

"We do have a lot of quota spots remaining but I don't think it would be very wise to fill them with the wrong people.

"If people above my head can manoeuvre things and we can get the right people and players in then great – but it might be best to keep our gunpowder dry. If we have to get them a little bit later down the line, so be it."