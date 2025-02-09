Huddersfield Giants avoid Hunslet banana skin to complete Challenge Cup last-16 line-up

Huddersfield Giants avoided a potential banana skin by beating Hunslet to book their place in round four of the Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury-hit Huddersfield endured a nightmare pre-season but they were too strong for the spirited Championship side.

Hunslet sensed a shock when new signing Greg Eden opened the scoring but tries from Harry Rushton and Adam Swift left the Giants in front at half-time and their superior fitness told in the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swift completed his brace and there were tries for Elliot Wallis, Jake Bibby and Joe Greenwood in a 34-6 success for Luke Robinson's side.

Castleford Tigers were the only Super League casualty in round three after their dramatic 18-16 defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers are two of the four Championship sides in the hat for the fourth round.

The Bulldogs saw off neighbours Dewsbury Rams 24-4, while Featherstone overpowered community club Ince Rose Bridge in a 68-0 thumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow amateur sides West Hull and York Acorn produced brave efforts in defeat on Saturday.

Huddersfield celebrate Joe Greenwood's try at Hunslet. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jordan Myers scored a memorable try in Acorn's 52-6 loss to Hull FC and West Hull kept the scoreline respectable in their 38-0 defeat by St Helens in front of a sizeable crowd at Craven Park.

Leeds Rhinos were too strong for London-based community club Wests Warriors in a 92-0 rout, while Wakefield Trinity swatted aside League One newcomers Goole Vikings 82-0.

Halifax Panthers gave Catalans Dragons a scare before eventually succumbing to a 14-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday night, Hull KR were big winners against York Knights and Sheffield Eagles were well beaten by holders Wigan Warriors.