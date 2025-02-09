Huddersfield Giants avoid Hunslet banana skin to complete Challenge Cup last-16 line-up
Injury-hit Huddersfield endured a nightmare pre-season but they were too strong for the spirited Championship side.
Hunslet sensed a shock when new signing Greg Eden opened the scoring but tries from Harry Rushton and Adam Swift left the Giants in front at half-time and their superior fitness told in the second period.
Swift completed his brace and there were tries for Elliot Wallis, Jake Bibby and Joe Greenwood in a 34-6 success for Luke Robinson's side.
Castleford Tigers were the only Super League casualty in round three after their dramatic 18-16 defeat at Bradford Bulls.
Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers are two of the four Championship sides in the hat for the fourth round.
The Bulldogs saw off neighbours Dewsbury Rams 24-4, while Featherstone overpowered community club Ince Rose Bridge in a 68-0 thumping.
Fellow amateur sides West Hull and York Acorn produced brave efforts in defeat on Saturday.
Jordan Myers scored a memorable try in Acorn's 52-6 loss to Hull FC and West Hull kept the scoreline respectable in their 38-0 defeat by St Helens in front of a sizeable crowd at Craven Park.
Leeds Rhinos were too strong for London-based community club Wests Warriors in a 92-0 rout, while Wakefield Trinity swatted aside League One newcomers Goole Vikings 82-0.
Halifax Panthers gave Catalans Dragons a scare before eventually succumbing to a 14-0 defeat.
On Friday night, Hull KR were big winners against York Knights and Sheffield Eagles were well beaten by holders Wigan Warriors.
Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils, Widnes Vikings and Oldham were the other third-round winners.