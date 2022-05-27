The Giants are the underdogs heading into the final against a revitalised Wigan Warriors, but Huddersfield have made huge strides in the first half of 2022 and are not short of belief heading into the club’s biggest game in over a decade.

“If we go about our business and do our processes right, we win,” said Watson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been too long in between (cup wins). What we need to do is consistently compete and win trophies.

Huddersfield Giants's coach Ian Watson during the captain's run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday afternoon. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“The first step is making sure we get the trophy this weekend.”

It may be Huddersfield’s first Challenge Cup final since 2009 but Watson sees plenty of big-game experience when he looks around the dressing room.

“We brought the likes of Chris Hill into the club and we’ve obviously got Chris McQueen and Ricky Leutele who have won Grand Finals in the NRL,” he added.

“Then you add in Tui (Lolohea) who has played in finals the last couple of years and Yatesy (Luke Yates) has been there as well.

GUIDING HAND: Huddersfield Giants' Danny Levi takes instruction from head coach Ian Watson Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have been to finals and understand what it’s about so, hopefully, it won’t faze them.”

For Watson, it is a third crack at silverware in a major final after falling just short with Salford Red Devils.

The 45-year-old insists there is little he can take from those experiences, good or bad.

“It comes down to what happens on the day,” he said.