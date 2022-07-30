Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson on anticipating Warrington Wolves collapse and Will Pryce message

The Giants were not at their best at the John Smith's Stadium but they stayed in the match and punished the visitors in the aftermath of Joe Bullock's costly yellow card.

Huddersfield scored three tries in the final 15 minutes to snatch a 32-22 win, becoming the latest team to take advantage of Warrington's vulnerabilities.

After seeing his side struggle with a man advantage at St Helens recently, Watson was pleased with their game awareness on Saturday afternoon.

"We spoke at half-time about the fact that over the last few weeks they've kind of crumbled on the back of a little bit of pressure," he said.

"When we went down, you're always tempted to go and chase points but Theo (Fages) and Oliver Russell were really composed and patient. They went to the edge when they felt they could get them.

"That's a big improvement from the St Helens game when we were trying to score straight away all the time.

"It looks like we've learnt a real good lesson from the St Helens game and we've put it into practice. It's got us the result."

Ian Watson before the game against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Huddersfield went in front for the first time in the 70th minute thanks to a solo try from Will Pryce.

It was a reward for the young full-back's perseverance after making a series of errors, including sending two restarts out on the full and throwing an intercept pass.

"The message that kept going out to Will was 'next job, next job, move on, stop worrying about it'," said Watson.

"He wears the emotion. He kicks out on the full and he's got his head in his hands and is stressing himself out when he just needs to move on. That's an experience Will will learn from.

Huddersfield Giants huddle together after the victory over Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The game was set up for him to score the winner on the back of the errors he made.

"He's come through it and will learn a lesson from that. While he's a young kid, he's going to be learning every single week he plays."

The result moves the Giants five points clear of fifth-placed Castleford Tigers to leave them well on course for a top-four finish with six games to go

Watson has stressed the importance of playing at a high intensity heading into the play-offs.

"The result last night was a big one for us because if Castleford win, it pulls it a lot tighter," he said.

"The big thing for us is focusing on what we do but a result like that helps us push away from them and gives us a little bit of breathing space.