There was immediate concern for McGillvary when he stayed down following a challenge in the second half and he was later seen leaving the Totally Wicked Stadium on crutches.

Already down to his last 18 fit and available players, Watson is fearing the worst.

"He's not good," said Watson. "He said he felt like he heard a crack.

"There doesn't look like there's anything wrong with his leg in terms of swelling.

"It might be something to do with the knee but we'll have to see what the scan shows up. He's going to be out for a while either way.

"He's been outstanding and one of our best players all year.

"At the moment, we're really low on troops so we're going to have to see where we get that extra man from."

Huddersfield were the dominant side in the early stages but Sione Mata'utia's 17th-minute red card galvanised the defending champions.

Saints flexed their muscles in the second half, scoring three tries to ram home their superiority.

"First of all, I thought St Helens were outstanding," said Watson.

"It looked like we played a man down. It was the kind of intensity we needed; we've not had that since the cup final.

"To be able to play at that level, we need that week in, week out. I'm still confident in where we're going.

"That's the level we want to be at. We've got to take a big lesson from this.

"In terms of us playing with an extra man, it's not good enough.