Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson provides Jermaine McGillvary latest ahead of comeback

Ian Watson has told Huddersfield Giants stalwart Jermaine McGillvary to enjoy the final three games of the season and put thoughts about his future to the back of his mind.

The veteran winger is poised to make his latest comeback against Hull KR on Friday in the closing weeks of a campaign that has been punctuated by injuries.

McGillvary has played just 10 games, his lowest tally since his debut season in 2010.

The 35-year-old has previously stated he will hang up his boots if he does not receive a contract offer from his hometown club – and his future remains up in the air.

There is hope for the former England international with Watson confirming that there are vacancies in the three-quarters for next year but the Giants boss admits McGillvary's fitness issues have complicated the situation.

"The lack of games and amount of injuries he's picked up this year is one for the club and himself to have a think about where they want to go," said Watson.

"Jermaine has been an absolute sensational player for Huddersfield and his country but this year has been a real disappointment in probably most areas. Not only for Jermaine but the amount of injuries we've picked up in total throughout the team.

"Jermaine has been great and worked really hard to get back. He's got back quicker than everybody would have thought because we thought it was season over. That's outstanding for us and outstanding for him.

Jermaine McGillvary's future remains up in the air. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've got a couple of positions in the outside backs that we need to have a little look at but we don't want to put a load of pressure on Jermaine saying it's all on these last three games.

"He just needs to be allowed to play, enjoy it and what will be will be."

Huddersfield are out of the play-off race with three rounds remaining following a third defeat in four games at Leigh Leopards.

After seeing the Giants fall well below expectations, Watson has vowed that it will not be repeated next season.

Jermaine McGillvary races over to score against Hull KR in last year's Challenge Cup semi-final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The next three games are big for all of us as a club," he said.

"What we want to do is change the mentality we've had a little bit this year because it's not been good enough from us.

"We've spoken all year about all the things that have gone on but what we want is a club that knows it's not happy to be sat in the bottom four of the table.