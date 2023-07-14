Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson refused to be drawn on Chris McQueen's future after the 34-6 win over Wakefield Trinity, stating that the Australian will announce his decision when he is ready.

The 35-year-old, who joined Huddersfield from Wests Tigers in 2020, earned a place in the Super League Dream Team last year and has been a key figure in the Giants' return to form, backing up his two tries in Perpignan with the opener on Friday night.

McQueen is approaching the end of his contract and has yet to agree fresh terms with Huddersfield.

"Chris will announce it when he's ready," said Watson.

"We're speaking to Crispy about what we see and what he sees. He'll be the one that makes a decision and will let everyone know what he's going to do.

"We've given him our thoughts about where we're at and where we think he’s at. He's had a chat with us about what he's looking at. The decision will come from Crispy eventually."

The Giants appeared to be in relegation danger following Wakefield's victory over Wigan Warriors last Friday but have quickly put that talk to bed.

After stunning Super League leaders Catalans Dragons in the south of France, Huddersfield were dominant in the rout of Trinity.

Chris McQueen's future is up in the air. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“It looked more like us – we’re getting back to our DNA,” said Watson.

“I thought our intent and the way we started the game was outstanding. With ball in hand we were patient and we could have had a few more.

"It’s good that we’re creating those opportunities and we’re getting back more to us now.”

The result halted relegation-threatened Wakefield's momentum after a run of three wins in four games.

Chris McQueen crashes over for the opening try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth accused his players of believing their own hype.

"It was disappointing," said Applegarth.

"I thought we got outplayed from minute one. We were flat.

"We've spoken in the dressing room that hopefully it'll refocus us. I don't know if we've – for lack of better language – fallen in love with ourselves a bit.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate Samisoni Langi's consolation try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We were riding a couple of wins and maybe forgot what got us those wins, which was the basics of the game.

"We'll learn some lessons from that. It hurts because we thought we were going to play a lot better than that.

"There are a lot of disappointed bodies in there and I'm disappointed but it's really important that we stick together."

Wakefield have been left looking for a favour from Hull FC on Saturday afternoon to leave them two points behind Castleford Tigers heading into the final eight rounds.

"I hate the fact we've still got to rely on somebody else to slip up," added Applegarth.