Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson provides latest on Will Pryce future as he hints at potential outgoings

Connor will link up with Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages, Will Pryce and Oliver Russell next year, at least once he fully recovers from a knee injury sustained in the final game of last season.

Watson is open-minded about who will play where, with the focus on raising standards in pivotal positions.

"We want to have high-quality competition for places," he told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got Jake Connor, Tui, Oliver Russell and Will Pryce there, and that's not even mentioning Theo, Nathan Peats, Adam O'Brien, George Roby and Kieran Rush who played in the World Cup for Jamaica.

"We've got players who can compete at a high level and keep pushing each other for a few years to come.

"Hopefully we can get Jake back fit for the start of the season but if not, we've got young Will Pryce there who will be competing for a spot. If he performs, he'll keep his place in the team."

Pryce burst onto the scene last year but featured in only half of Huddersfield's fixtures during the 2022 season, largely due to disciplinary issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Watson during the captain's run ahead of the 2022 Challenge Cup final. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to NRL club Newcastle Knights but Watson reiterated that he will not be leaving before the end of next year, when his contract expires.

Watson is hoping the arrival of Connor will bring out the best in Pryce and help take his game to the next level, whether he is still with Huddersfield in 2024 or not.

"There's been talk about Will Pryce going to Newcastle," said Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With signing Jake Connor, we've got him for three years so he seals that gap up. If you don't have a succession plan, at some point you're going to fall down.

Jake Connor is awarded the Betfred man of the match award after victory over Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Will will be here next year. He needs to for his own development. It's a really good challenge for Will and even Oliver Russell to have somebody like Jake Connor coming in.

"If Will Pryce does go to the NRL, he's going to be competing against high-quality players. This is a little bit of a taste for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was mooted through the press last year that it was a done deal and it looks like it potentially is that way, but Will will be the one who makes the decision on that. That option is there for him."

Watson may have an embarrassment of riches in the spine but his preference is to keep Pryce.

Will Pryce celebrates his side's golden-point victory over Wakefield. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's not for us to say whether he is going or not," added Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Will will probably decide to let everyone know that when he feels it's the right time for him.

"We'd like Will to stay because he's a local Huddersfield player but if he feels he needs to go to the NRL for the next stage of his development, that's up to him.

"Your career is pretty short so you've got to make the most of it while you can."

The Giants have signed nine players in all for 2023 and beyond, including international centres Kevin Naiqama and Esan Marsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Leutele, Danny Levi and Jake Wardle are among the players that have left the John Smith's Stadium, and there may be one or two more departures as the club balance the books.

Huddersfield Giants get together in a huddle after the win over Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a salary cap sport so there are players that might (move on)," said Watson. "That will be down to training and performances.

"We need to make sure we're underneath the salary cap and don't break it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Richard (Thewlis, managing director) worked really hard to make sure we got the signings in that we wanted and then you have to tweak a few things.

"If I ask him whether we can get Jake Connor in, he goes away and crunches the numbers so that we're below the salary cap. He might say we need to loan a player out to be able to fit it all in.

"I've got a meeting set up with him but at the moment, we're in a good place."

The building blocks are in place at Huddersfield after proving they are capable of competing on both fronts in Watson's second season in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old is optimistic the Giants will reach the next level in 2023 with the help of the new recruits as they aim to ease the pain of the play-off defeat by Salford Red Devils.

"I don't think that'll ever go away, especially until you start playing again," he said.

"To finish third and get to a Challenge Cup final is a big positive, although it was disappointing the way we finished.