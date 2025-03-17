Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson admits pressure is on ahead of 'really important game' at Salford Red Devils

Luke Robinson admits the latest second-half collapse has piled pressure on Huddersfield Giants ahead of Thursday's battle between Super League's two winless sides at Salford Red Devils.

The Giants lost from a winning half-time position for the fifth consecutive game on Sunday as Wakefield Trinity booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup at their neighbours' expense.

Robinson's injury-hit team have no time to feel sorry for themselves after being left with three days to prepare for a trip to crisis club Salford.

"We need to learn pretty quickly because we've got a really short turnaround," said Robinson.

"It's going to be extremely difficult. They're a side under extreme mental pressures but we've put ourselves under a lot of pressure now.

"It's not a do-or-die game but it's a really important game. They've had two extra days to recover so we've got to get our recovery right and get back on the horse."

Huddersfield must find a way to buck a worrying early trend after losing their way in the second half against Wakefield.

The Giants led 12-6 at the interval, only to concede 16 unanswered points in a hugely frustrating final 40 minutes.

Luke Robinson has cut a frustrated figure in the early part of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You're probably going to think I'm a broken record," said Robinson.

"It's same old, same old. I feel like I'm in Groundhog Day a little bit. At half-time we were winning the game so that's every single game this year we've been winning at half-time.

"There's been a lot of talk about fitness but it's not a fitness thing. We've conceded in the first five minutes of every second half. It's not the people on the field because I've purposely made sure we've had different people on for the start.

"It's me, the boys, it's a mentality. The issue we've got is we don't seem to be able to make just one error, we seem to compound them.