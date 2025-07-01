Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson calls for strong officiating following Castleford Tigers complaints

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers head coach Danny McGuire was scathing of the referees in the aftermath of the narrow loss, labelling some of the calls "pathetic".

Castleford received an apology from the Rugby Football League over the decision not to award a penalty for a pull-back by Harry Smith at a crucial moment, creating an intriguing subplot ahead of Huddersfield's visit to Wheldon Road.

Asked whether last week's events could fire Castleford up, Robinson replied: "I'm hoping the referees don't get riled up and go against us because we've had some difficult calls ourselves.

"It's very difficult for a coach when you feel like it's not going your way and some of the other sides seem to get the rub of the green. It can become frustrating.

"You'd like to think that outburst won't sway the officials either way. You just want to get a fair crack. That doesn't always happen when you play away from home.

"We're expecting a nice, fair game of rugby and for us to get a couple of penalties at least in one half of rugby. We had zero penalties once again at half-time last week. I think that's two or three times now this year."

Robinson acknowledged that teams lower down the table are less likely to get the benefit of the doubt, especially when they are losing the arm wrestle.

Luke Robinson takes Huddersfield to Castleford on Thursday night. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I think there's always a bit of unconscious bias but it's a little bit where you sit as well," he added. "When you're physically more dominant and on the front foot playing with confidence, inevitably it does make a difference to winning calls.