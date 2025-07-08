Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson discusses job security following Danny McGuire sacking

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Giants head coach has acknowledged the precarious nature of the job following Danny McGuire's sacking by Castleford Tigers, yet he is cautiously optimistic that the culture at the Accu Stadium will allow him to grow into the role.

"I think it was John Kear who pretty much said you're three weeks away from getting a new contract or three weeks away from getting the sack," noted Robinson, whose side are second bottom of Super League. "That's how fickle sport is.

"I've been involved in it for a very long time now so know how professional sport works.

"You're never secure but I think the Davy family and Huddersfield Giants as a club have built really good foundations with strong, admirable people behind the scenes.

"Look, I'm not shying away from the fact that when results don't go your way, there's always a chance (of the sack) – but I'm at a really good club with a long-term vision."

Castleford called time on McGuire's short reign in the wake of last Thursday's home defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield – a 13th loss in 17 matches.

Robinson, whose Giants side sit two points behind the Tigers in the table, expressed his disappointment at seeing a respected peer shown the door.

Luke Robinson's Huddersfield are behind Castleford in the table. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Asked if he had sympathy for McGuire, Robinson said: "Very much so. He was a phenomenal player and is a really good bloke.

"He's only in the infancy of his coaching career. It's professional sport and results obviously play a part but sometimes it can happen very, very fast.

"I feel for Danny. It's not nice when somebody you admire and who you're friends with loses their job."

Castleford handed McGuire a three-year contract when they put their faith in the rookie head coach at the end of 2024.

Danny McGuire has left his position at Wheldon Road on Monday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, the 42-year-old did not last nine months amid frustrations about a lack of progress.

Robinson, who like McGuire earned his first opportunity last year, believes untried head coaches should be afforded more time.

"I remember a lot of people raising eyebrows when Matty Peet got the job at Wigan and what a fantastic coach he's proven to be," added Robinson.

"At some point, you've got to give somebody an opportunity – somebody who is young and English. We don't seem to do that very often, especially in our sport.