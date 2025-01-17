Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson discusses possibility of Salford Red Devils raid amid injury crisis
The Red Devils were this week ordered to conduct a fire sale to reduce their cap spend to £1.2million and alleviate the financial crisis that has engulfed the club.
Huddersfield do not expect to join the hunt for Salford's top talent but could look at other options elsewhere with Adam Clune, Tui Lolohea and Zac Woolford among the players currently sidelined.
"It'd be nice if we could but unfortunately for us we haven't got much cap space," said Giants boss Robinson.
"There could potentially be room for manoeuvre but a fair bit of work would need to be done before there's scope for that to happen.
"Fingers crossed we can get the majority of our spine players back for round one but we might have to look for some cover. I'm quite comfortable with the squad we've got – if they're all fit."
First-choice halves Clune and Lolohea are nursing calf injuries, while hooker Woolford picked up an ankle issue during last week's camp in Spain.
Captain Leroy Cudjoe sustained a gruesome hand injury and prop George King is recovering from a fractured and dislocated ankle.
Taane Milne, meanwhile, is due to head back to Australia on Monday for the birth of his child.
"It's been a bit of a tricky pre-season," said Robinson.
"We haven't had Adam Clune on the field yet with us. Tui will be alright for the start of the season but at the moment he's injured so our main halves haven't trained together yet, which has been a little bit difficult. Kieran Rush was slotting in there until he got injured. That's only a week long.
"To compound matters, Leroy's bone came out of his finger away on camp and there was a freakish accident with Zac where he stood on someone's foot and rolled his ankle.
"Leroy and Tui should be back for the start of the year but Cluney is looking a bit more of a doubt. We're crossing our fingers that Zac is back for round one or two.
"It's been a surreal one. I've never been involved in something like this where they're all similar positions. Apart from George, a lot of them have been our spine members which isn't ideal at all."
Salford's financial troubles have dominated the build-up to the new Super League season.
Robinson has a great deal of sympathy for a club he represented for three years as a player.
"It's heartbreaking for the club and the game," he said.
"Me and my wife had some of our happiest memories at Salford. They gave me an opportunity when I left Wigan and we played some good stuff on the field and enjoyed our time off it.
"I've got a real affinity with the club. I probably didn't leave on the best of terms but I'll be forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me.
"I feel it's really bad for the game. It's not just Salford who will feel this. Where the game is at, we need clubs in strongholds to be thriving."
