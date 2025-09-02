Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson explains absence of senior figures for Leeds Rhinos derby

Huddersfield Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe will miss Thursday's West Yorkshire derby against Leeds Rhinos due to a family bereavement.

The 37-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for Luke Robinson's side this year, missing just one game back in April.

However, Cudjoe joins Taane Milne, Oliver Wilson and Matty English on a lengthy list of absentees for the visit of the Rhinos.

"Taane has obviously been banned so he's out of the equation," said Robinson, who is also without the likes of Adam Swift, Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune.

"Wilson has been carrying a little bit of a pubis issue for a long time and that's flared up again.

"Matty English has been carrying a wrist injury and is having a scan to find out the severity of that.

"And then really unfortunately, Leroy Cudjoe's grandma died last week and the funeral has been arranged for Thursday so we'll be without our captain as well.

"Last week's result (the 48-2 defeat to Wakefield Trinity) was very disappointing but the changes have been forced."

Leroy Cudjoe is a rare absentee for Huddersfield this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Robinson named Leo Ward and Logan Blacker in his 21-man squad on Tuesday lunchtime, raising the prospect of a pair of debuts.

However, Blacker's participation is in serious doubt as he prepares to face an 'unacceptable language' charge in relation to an incident in a recent academy game.

"Logan has got a judiciary appearance tonight so it looks like he might be coming out of the squad," added Robinson.