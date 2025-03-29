Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson positive about future but admits underlying frustration

LUKE ROBINSON is convinced Huddersfield Giants will be stronger for their current challenges but admits they need a win to turn the corner.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The depleted Giants are the only winless club in Super League following a fifth straight defeat against struggling Salford Red Devils last time out.

Niall Evalds joined Adam Clune and Zac Woolford on Huddersfield's long-term casualty list after sustaining a broken foot on his debut, forcing Robinson into yet another reshuffle in the spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The most frustrating thing for me is not getting my one to 20 on the field," he said ahead of Sunday's home clash with leaders Hull KR.

"That's not to say the lads I've got after those numbers aren't doing really good jobs because they are and the experience is going to be invaluable for them later in the season, next year and the year after.

"The frustration is the amount of injuries and who they've been to. When it is your spine, it does make it very tough.

"Penrith are one of the best teams in the world and as soon as they lose (Nathan) Cleary, everyone panics like mad. When Wigan lose Bevan French and Jai Field, they don't look the same team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven't been able to build combinations or continuity. Those spine players lead you around the park and manage the side so when you lose them, it makes it a little bit harder.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Giants. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"But I think we'll be better for it. Apart from last week, the group have been outstanding. We've been in positions to win games but now we need to nick one."

Huddersfield and KR have been poles apart this year, with Willie Peters' side maintaining their 100 per cent record in style after a resounding win against Leigh Leopards.

Robinson is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a really good side so we've got to show a lot more fight than we did against Salford," he said.

The Robins are flying high at the top of Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've looked really good in nearly every game we've played for periods. We just haven't been able to consistently do that.

"We've got to make sure we are consistent this week and nail the effort-based stuff. They're a bit of a juggernaut at the moment. Saints are a good side this year and Hull KR just rolled them.

"The two key areas where we've got to do a good job are controlling the backfield and controlling the nines.