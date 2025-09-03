Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson rates Leeds Rhinos' title chances ahead of West Yorkshire derby
The Rhinos will arrive at the Accu Stadium in high spirits after brushing aside Hull FC to make it four straight wins, a run that has boosted their top-two chances.
While he views Brad Arthur's side as a threat to Rovers and Wigan, Robinson suspects the competition is heading for a Grand Final rematch.
"Leeds have the potential to win it," said Robinson. "They do have the potential.
"But if I were a betting man, I'd be very hard pushed to go against Hull KR or Wigan.
"St Helens, when their forwards play really well, I think they're going to cause an upset. I've said before, St Helens forwards are probably the most dominant in the competition. I can see them causing problems for teams.
"But it's really hard to look past Hull KR and now that Bevan French is back in the Wigan side, it's hard to look past them.
"Leeds, on their day and with the way they're playing, it wouldn't surprise me."
Both teams head into the West Yorkshire derby with mounting injury problems but the Rhinos have continued to power on regardless.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, are smarting from their latest heavy defeat at the hands of Wakefield Trinity.
The Giants travelled to Belle Vue on the back of an encouraging win against Warrington Wolves, only to ship eight tries in a one-sided contest.
Ahead of another daunting assignment, Robinson is buoyed by Huddersfield's recent record after a loss.
"We've won 50 per cent of our games over the last two months," he said.
"We had a bit of a blip the last time we played Wakefield – their style of rugby doesn't seem to suit us somehow.
"A lot of young lads have been playing in key positions and sometimes it catches up with you. We're hoping that's what it is.
"The lads have been really good at responding to setbacks, not always but on many occasions. We're going to need that this week against the form team in the competition.
"They rolled over Hull KR and were really good again last week. We're going to have to be on our game."
Huddersfield have failed to recover from a nightmare pre-season, with injuries a constant theme.
A third consecutive ninth-place finish is the best the Giants can hope for heading into the final three rounds.
After hosting Leeds, Robinson's side round off their home campaign against Salford Red Devils before travelling to Leigh Leopards on the last weekend.
Robinson remains determined to finish on a high, starting tonight.
"It's an exciting challenge and that's something I've spoken to the lads about," he said.
"You want to perform against the best sides and the best players. They're riding high at the moment.
"There's no pressure on us so it's an opportunity to express ourselves and see where that takes us. We've bounced back on numerous occasions this year and I'm hoping we see the same effort and desire this week."