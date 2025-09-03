Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson rates Leeds Rhinos' title chances ahead of West Yorkshire derby

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos will arrive at the Accu Stadium in high spirits after brushing aside Hull FC to make it four straight wins, a run that has boosted their top-two chances.

While he views Brad Arthur's side as a threat to Rovers and Wigan, Robinson suspects the competition is heading for a Grand Final rematch.

"Leeds have the potential to win it," said Robinson. "They do have the potential.

"But if I were a betting man, I'd be very hard pushed to go against Hull KR or Wigan.

"St Helens, when their forwards play really well, I think they're going to cause an upset. I've said before, St Helens forwards are probably the most dominant in the competition. I can see them causing problems for teams.

"But it's really hard to look past Hull KR and now that Bevan French is back in the Wigan side, it's hard to look past them.

"Leeds, on their day and with the way they're playing, it wouldn't surprise me."

Luke Robinson has endured a frustrating first season as Huddersfield head coach. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Both teams head into the West Yorkshire derby with mounting injury problems but the Rhinos have continued to power on regardless.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are smarting from their latest heavy defeat at the hands of Wakefield Trinity.

The Giants travelled to Belle Vue on the back of an encouraging win against Warrington Wolves, only to ship eight tries in a one-sided contest.

Ahead of another daunting assignment, Robinson is buoyed by Huddersfield's recent record after a loss.

Huddersfield beat Warrington last time out at home but wins have been hard to come by this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've won 50 per cent of our games over the last two months," he said.

"We had a bit of a blip the last time we played Wakefield – their style of rugby doesn't seem to suit us somehow.

"A lot of young lads have been playing in key positions and sometimes it catches up with you. We're hoping that's what it is.

"The lads have been really good at responding to setbacks, not always but on many occasions. We're going to need that this week against the form team in the competition.

Huddersfield were hammered by Wakefield last weekend. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"They rolled over Hull KR and were really good again last week. We're going to have to be on our game."

Huddersfield have failed to recover from a nightmare pre-season, with injuries a constant theme.

A third consecutive ninth-place finish is the best the Giants can hope for heading into the final three rounds.

After hosting Leeds, Robinson's side round off their home campaign against Salford Red Devils before travelling to Leigh Leopards on the last weekend.

Robinson remains determined to finish on a high, starting tonight.

"It's an exciting challenge and that's something I've spoken to the lads about," he said.

"You want to perform against the best sides and the best players. They're riding high at the moment.

