Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson reacts to Tui Lolohea brain fade in Hull FC defeat

Luke Robinson refused to single out Tui Lolohea for blame following the half-back's costly error in Huddersfield Giants' frustrating 11-10 loss to Hull FC.

The Giants were on course for their first win of the Super League season after taking a 10-4 lead into the final 15 minutes, only to throw it away with poor game management.

Lolohea invited Hull back into the match with a looping pass that was never on, gifting Harvey Barron the chance to race 90 metres and set up the opportunity for Aidan Sezer to win it with a late drop goal.

Although he was critical of Lolohea's decision, Robinson felt it was just one example of Huddersfield's lack of game awareness.

"I don't think you want to hear what I was saying," said the Giants boss on the moment that changed the game.

"His pass for the try in the first half was unbelievable. There are only so many people in the league that can pull off that pass and Tui is one of them.

"It was infuriating but I don't think it was solely down to Tui. There were numerous things we could have managed a lot better.

"We wouldn't have been in the game if it wasn't for Tui. More than anything else, I look at myself after defeats like this and what I could have done differently.

Aidan Sezer slots over the winning drop goal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're a collective and realise Tui does a lot of good stuff for us. He made a couple of decisions he'd probably like to take back but that wasn't the reason we lost the game."

Lewis Martin opened the scoring for Hull before Jacob Gagai went over and Lolohea laid on Huddersfield's second for Adam Swift.

The Giants were the dominant side before the late drama.

"It's unbelievably tough to take," said Robinson.

Oliver Wilson shows his dejection at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think we dominated in pretty much every area of the game. It feels like we've lost the game rather than they've won it.

"We did everything to lose that game. They didn't look like scoring. Even when it was nip and tuck, we never really looked threatened defensively.

"I don't know if they scored that first try. That was a bit of a dodgy decision from my take.