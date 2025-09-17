Luke Robinson has issued a coy response to reports linking Oliver Wilson with a switch away from Huddersfield Giants.

According to All Out Rugby League, Huddersfield have given the England prop permission to explore his options despite being under contract for the next three years.

Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC have been linked with a move but Robinson would not be drawn on Wilson's future ahead of Huddersfield's final game of the Super League season at Leigh Leopards on Friday.

"He only signed a new deal not too long ago," said Robinson.

"I've heard a lot of the rumours. We need to sit down with Olly at the end of the year and see where both parties are at.

"We want to get the season out of the way first before discussing anything further."

Wilson has established himself as a cornerstone of the Huddersfield pack since joining from Bradford Bulls as a teenager, bringing up a century of appearances for the club at the start of this year.

Pressed on the reports that the 25-year-old had been given the green light to talk to other clubs, Robinson added: "He's got a contract with us and we want to get the season done and dusted before having open and honest conversations about where both parties are at.

Oliver Wilson's Huddersfield future is in doubt. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's a really good player and me and him have a really good relationship. I've been involved with him for a while and we actually live about three streets away from each other.

"We get on really well and are nice and honest with each other. The stance the club has taken is one that I agree with – let's get the season out of the way before we start talking properly."

The game at Leigh Sports Village will see Leroy Cudjoe bring the curtain down on his long career with the Giants.

Robinson also confirmed that Jake Bibby, Jack Bibby and Aidan McGowan are moving on at the end of the season.

Jake Bibby will play his final game for Huddersfield this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Jake has been an unbelievable servant to the club," said Robinson. "He's a great player and really well-liked within the group.

"It's disappointing. In a salary cap sport, you can't keep everybody.

"Aidan is another one who is an unbelievable bloke. He's shown he can play full-back at a very good level but George (Flanagan) has played there a lot this year and we've got Niall (Evalds) who can play that position as well.

"He never let us down when he was on the wing but there are players in front of him in that position as well.