Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson says George Flanagan 'just getting better and better' after stellar showing

The young full-back has impressed during his breakthrough season in Super League, further enhancing his growing reputation with a man-of-the-match display in Thursday’s 30-12 win over Castleford Tigers.

While issuing a note of caution, Robinson expressed confidence that Flanagan's love for the game and hunger to improve will keep him on the right path.

"There were some things he'd probably do better if he had another go at them but he's only kid," said Robinson. "He's playing in Super League week in, week out now and is just getting better and better; the more games he plays, the better he'll become.

"He's brilliant with the ball in hand. You can tell he's from a rugby family and grew up with a ball in his hands.

"I don't need to teach him how to play the game when he's got the ball in his hands; it's the other side of the game he needs to work on – and he's getting better and better.

"What I do love about George is his willingness to work hard. He wants to improve and loves rugby. There are a lot of young kids nowadays who are good at rugby but don't actually like it or watch it, whereas he's a rugby nerd.

"There's a lot of his game to work on and I don't want him to jump too far ahead of himself – but if he keeps improving at the rate he is, he's in for a very big future."

George Flanagan has made a big impression for the Giants this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Flanagan played a starring role with a try and five goals in Huddersfield's deserved win at Castleford.

A second victory in three games moved the Giants to within two points of the 10th-placed Tigers, a welcome reward for Robinson after a frustrating first half of the campaign.

"We put good performances in during the first half of the season and didn't get results," he said.