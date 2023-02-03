Huddersfield Giants captain Luke Yates outlines reasons for renewed optimism ahead of new season

Luke Yates believes Huddersfield Giants could benefit from a delayed start and a kinder schedule in their quest for silverware.

Ian Watson's side finished third in Super League and reached the Challenge Cup final in 2022, only to end the year empty-handed.

Huddersfield's response has been to strengthen Watson's squad in the shape of nine new signings.

Ricky Leutele, Jake Wardle and Danny Levi have moved on but with the likes of Jake Connor, Kevin Naiqama and Esan Marsters on board for 2023, hopes are high in the Giants camp.

"It's the best squad we've had since I've been here," said Yates, who will captain Huddersfield again this season.

"We've got pretty good depth across the board and a good crop of young kids. It's exciting times.

"I'm confident we'll have a better season than last year. That means finishing in the top two and getting to the cup final and winning it."

Huddersfield will have a watching brief in round one following the postponement of their trip to defending champions St Helens due to the World Club Challenge.

Luke Yates led from the front throughout 2022. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Yates is viewing the quirk as a chance to lurk in the shadows after spending the entire 2022 season in the top four.

"We're not too fussed," said Yates ahead of the club's first friendly against Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

"It is a bit weird starting our season in round two but if we can start the way we did last year, we're not going to be at the top of the table that early. We're always going to be a game behind which might be a good thing, or it might not.

"I personally don't look at who's leading the comp in the early parts of the season but maybe some of our younger lads did and got a little bit complacent or overconfident.

Huddersfield Giants are aiming to build on a promising season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I feel like this might help us in a way because even if we did win the first few games, we're always going to be in the middle of the table until we catch up."

Huddersfield's Challenge Cup exploits caught up with them in the closing stages of a congested World Cup year, culminating in a limp play-off loss to Salford Red Devils.

Yates is confident the Giants will last the pace in 2023 after a return to normality.

"I think the schedule this year will help," added the 27-year-old.

"We'll have fewer short turnarounds so we'll have fresher bodies; a lot of times last year we were playing, two days off then the captain's run and playing again.

"Not being able to recover, prep and get our attention to detail right might have cost us a few games here and there. That's not making excuses but the way the draw has gone this year is a lot better for us."

Yates is preparing for his fifth season in Super League after initially joining London Broncos from Newcastle Knights in 2019.

The hardworking forward is anticipating a more open competition.

"There's a lot of unknowns going into this year," he said.

"Teams have recruited really well and there's a couple of dark horses in there.