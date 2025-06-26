Huddersfield Giants centre Taane Milne cleared as eye-gouge complaint withdrawn

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milne was placed on report following the incident in Huddersfield's win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, leading to further investigation by the Rugby Football League.

However, the Giants centre has now been told he has no case to answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Rugby Football League looked at it but I don't think there was any evidence and Crowther withdrew the complaint so it's null and void," said Robinson.

"It was one of those where Taane said he didn't do it and there didn't seem to be much video evidence either way.

"It's nice to know you've got one of your players available but we could guess what the outcome was going to be well in advance."

Milne missed the start of the Super League season to attend the birth of his child in Australia but has been a regular since his return, crowning an impressive performance against Warrington with his first try.

"I thought it was one of his best games," added Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taane Milne has no case to answer. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He showed more control. He came up with a great assist, a lovely offload to put Gags (Jacob Gagai) over in the corner but he was really selective with his offloads.

"He was really controlled and calm defensively. That's what we want to see out of him.

"He didn't have a great pre-season. He had a knee operation and then his wife gave birth so he had to go home for that.