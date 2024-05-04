Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson questions loop fixtures as he assesses Super League table
Clubs face some of their rivals three times in a 27-round competition, with Huddersfield handed additional games against Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers.
The Giants have already played Saints twice in the opening 10 rounds and take on defending champions Wigan for a second time next Saturday.
Watson's men have yet to meet Warrington Wolves or Catalans Dragons in Super League.
Friday's 18-16 home loss to Salford left the Giants eighth in a congested table but Watson was quick to point to the disparity between fixture lists.
"If you'd asked me last week I would have said it's been really good but after this game we've been alright so far," he said when asked to assess Huddersfield's 5-5 record.
"You can get a misreading of the league table. We've played Saints twice already and are going to play Wigan again next week.
"We've still not played some teams once. That's the one thing I don't like about the loop fixtures because I don't see why you wouldn't play everybody once and then you start going into your loop fixtures.
"At the moment, the table is interesting because some teams have probably played London or Castleford two times and managed to pick up wins there, whereas some teams have ended up playing St Helens or Wigan twice.
"I'd say we're in a decent place. We knew we were going to be in a fight with teams like Leeds and Salford in and around the play-off spots."
Huddersfield left their comeback too late on Friday, scoring three tries in the final 10 minutes following Elliot Wallis' red card for an alleged headbutt.
The 23-year-old winger was guilty of several mistakes before his dismissal on the hour mark.
"It's a learning curve for Elliot," said Watson.
"Elliot is a young winger coming through and he's going to learn and get better. All I can say is the more he plays the more he'll learn.
"Some of these players are not finished articles yet. They're still learning the game."
