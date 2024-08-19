Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson responds to speculation linking Ricky Leutele with return

Luke Robinson has refused to rule out a move for former centre Ricky Leutele as Huddersfield Giants step up their plans for 2025.

The Giants suffered a major blow when Leutele left the John Smith's Stadium for Leigh Leopards at the end of 2022 but Sky Sports reported during Magic Weekend that the 34-year-old was on his way back to the club.

England prop Tom Burgess is Huddersfield’s only confirmed signing for next season.

When asked about the report following Huddersfield's Elland Road win over Castleford Tigers, interim boss Robinson said: "We've got four quota spots available and are always looking.

"It's very difficult when you don't know who the coach is going to be. That makes it a little bit harder.

"Whenever good players come up hopefully they are linked with us because it shows we have a little bit of ambition."

Leutele was a key figure in Huddersfield's best season in recent memory in 2022 when the club reached the Challenge Cup final and finished third in Super League.

The former Toronto Wolfpack outside back scored 20 tries in 37 games in his two seasons with the Giants.

Ricky Leutele could be on his way back to Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He was a great player for Huddersfield," added Robinson.

"You want to bring people into the club that are not only good players but good people. Ricky is a champion bloke, a really nice fella who causes you no issues.

"He's a really good pro and a really good rugby player on top of that which helps.