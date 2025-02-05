Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson teases new signing following fresh injury blows

Luke Robinson has confirmed Huddersfield Giants are on the verge of signing a half-back to ease their injury problems.

Huddersfield are understood to have lined up a loan deal for Hull KR playmaker Danny Richardson.

The 28-year-old would be unavailable for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Hunslet but is likely to play when the Giants kick off their Super League season at home to Warrington Wolves next week.

"There potentially might be someone coming in tomorrow, which would definitely boost the squad," said Robinson at Wednesday's season launch.

"We just need bodies at this moment in time. It will be someone to play in the halves.

"It's not ideal at any moment to bring someone in on loan but it's definitely not ideal to do it in the first week of your season.

"Some reinforcements will do us the world of good."

Huddersfield's early 2025 injury problems worsened last weekend when Sam Halsall joined the casualty list with a dislocated elbow.

It has been a challenging start to life as a head coach for Luke Robinson. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

The Giants were already without the likes of Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea for their final pre-season friendly at Featherstone Rovers.

"Unfortunately, Sam Halsall dislocated his elbow and it looks like he's out for six to eight weeks," said Robinson. "He put his arm out trying to stop a two on one at full-back and caught it funny.

"The good news is it should only be six weeks."

Australian half-back Clune is set to start the Super League season on the sidelines alongside George King and Liam Sutcliffe, who has suffered a reoccurrence of the foot injury that cut short his time at Hull FC.

Danny Richardson played for Hull KR in the recent Amsterdam Challenge. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Fellow new signing Taane Milne, meanwhile, is in Australia for the birth of his first child.

"We've got a few other lads that are probably not going to be available for round one," added Robinson.

"There's Cluney, George King and Liam Sutcliffe is out for five weeks. He was out for four months coming from Hull and it's flared up.

"He came back around Christmas time but felt something in Malaga. We took him for a scan and it's not healed to the extent it should have done.

"It's a really frustrating one, not only for him but myself and the group because it felt like he was getting better and better.

"That puts us under a little bit of pressure, especially now Sam Halsall has done his elbow.

"Aidan McGowan is also out with a head knock. He's taken a fair few head knocks so I think he's going to be another two weeks.

"The problem is the majority of the injuries are in the spine positions or the outside backs."

In brighter news for the Giants, Lolohea and Zac Woolford are poised to return from injury against Hunslet, while new captain Leroy Cudjoe is pushing to be fit for round one of Super League.

"There is light on the horizon," said Robinson.

"Zac Woolford and Tui Lolohea should be back this week.