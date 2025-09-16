Huddersfield Giants confirm 2026 Super League home following Shay admission
Giants owner Ken Davy had been hoping to relocate the club to Halifax next year while a new fit-for-purpose stadium is built in Huddersfield.
However, the Giants will now spend one final season at the Accu Stadium, their home of 31 years, to allow more time to finalise arrangements.
"The upcoming 2026 season will be our last season at the Accu and in 2027 we will have a new home base for which there could be a number of options at this stage," said Davy.
"The purchase of The Shay has not been completed and whilst I remain confident that it will be, the timeframe to get that stadium up to Super League standard for next season is quite simply impossible. Therefore, we will remain at the Accu Stadium."
The announcement comes as Kirklees Council prepares to debate the use of Huddersfield's gasworks site as the location of the proposed stadium.
Thousands of Giants fans are urging the local authority to "do the right thing" and allow the plot of land that sits off St Andrew's Road to be developed into a new home for the Super League team.
The council has repeatedly made its position clear, saying that the site is already earmarked for other uses.
However, it has also said that if plans are put forward for the former gasworks or anywhere else, it will consider them "in detail", as it would any other planning application.
"I am told that the petition for us to be allowed to develop the gasworks site, which remains our preferred option, has reached the number whereby it will be debated by Kirklees Council," added Davy. "I sincerely hope that the outcome of that will bring positive news.
"The reality is that a new stadium, with its planned focus on sporting excellence, research and health and wellbeing for the community, has the potential to be a huge asset for the town, as well as delivering high-quality sporting facilities for the Giants and the many other potential users of its all-weather facilities."