Huddersfield Giants confirm Will Pryce departure as youngster gears up for NRL switch

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that Will Pryce will leave for the NRL at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene last year before enduring a frustrating 2022 campaign, with suspension issues limiting him to 15 appearances.

Pryce has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle Knights, which is set to be made official following the Giants' announcement.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: “We have known for some time now via Will's management and Will himself that he was set for a move in 2024 and we wish him every possible success.

Will Pryce celebrates his side's golden-point victory over Wakefield. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It feels better for all concerned to get the news out now rather than have endless speculation during the early part of next year when contracts can tend to form a large part of the media questioning at every club's weekly press briefings.

"Will leaves in around a year's time with our very best wishes for the future and we look forward to watching his progress Down Under."

The Giants academy product has become a regular for England Knights since breaking through last year.

Although disappointed Huddersfield were unable to keep hold of the talented playmaker, Thewlis believes it is a feather in the club's cap.

Huddersfield Giants get together in a huddle after the win over Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"For our part we did of course want him to stay and gave him an opportunity to do so but his heart is set on a change of lifestyle and new challenge abroad," added Thewlis.

"The key focus for Will now is to have a great pre-season with us and get ready to become an integral part of Ian Watsons 2023 plans. We believe we have an excellent squad and the opportunity and ability to push on again after last year's successes.

"Whilst there is obvious disappointment at the club it is also a great accolade for Will to be offered an opportunity whilst so young and for the coaches involved in our player development model and indeed everyone here who has been involved with Will from his first a day as a 16-year-old.

