Huddersfield Giants 'crucified' by ex-NFL man and Harry Smith

Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson rued his side’s inability to live with champions Wigan Warriors in the second half as a golden chance slipped through their fingers on Friday night.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tries from Tui Lolohea and Jacob Gagai put Huddersfield in control at 10-0 ahead as they feasted on the early nerves of the Super League stalwarts who had been having a bit of a wobble.

But inspired by former England winger and NFL running back Christian Wade, who got Wigan’s first try 11 minutes into the second half, Giants were brushed aside 30-10 at Brick Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Wardle scored two, the first finishing off a remarkable phase of play including 11 passes and two kicks, the second a superb cross-field ball from Harry Smith, before Tyler Dupree and Junior Nsemba finished off what felt an important victory for Wigan after some recent wobbles.

Christian Wade of Wigan on debut for Wigan Warriors (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

It is not the first time Smith has been the man to burn Huddersfield, something that was not lost on Giants coach Luke Robinson as he rued how quickly his team lost their grip.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game if you watched it live,” he said.

“I thought we were really good for 40 minutes, maybe 45 minutes, but the second half really got away from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It felt like they got on a roll and I think we only completed 50 per cent and if you do that against an amateur team or an under-strength Wigan team, you just don’t give yourself a chance.

“But it was Harry Smith again who crucified us again.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet said of Wade: “It’s amazing what he’s just done. Absolutely amazing.