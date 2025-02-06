Huddersfield Giants ease injury problems with Danny Richardson signing
The former Castleford Tigers playmaker joins the Giants on a rolling two-week deal but is not available for Sunday's Challenge Cup clash at Hunslet, with Rovers keen to ensure he is not cup-tied.
"I've had a good pre-season so I'm ready to go," said Richardson.
"I've spoken to Tui Lolohea this morning and I know how good of a player he is so I'm looking forward to training with him and starting some combinations. I'll focus on controlling the game and my kicking game and freeing him up to play his off-the-cuff style."
Huddersfield were forced into the loan market following a damaging pre-season on the injury front.
Tui Lolohea and Zac Woolford are set to return this weekend but the Giants remain without the likes of Adam Clune, Leroy Cudjoe, Liam Sutcliffe and George King.
Taane Milne – another off-season signing – is in Australia for the birth of his first child, while Sam Halsall sustained a dislocated elbow in the club's final friendly against Featherstone Rovers.
"It's been no secret we've picked up a few knocks and injuries so to pick Danny up is a real asset for us as he's going into the peak years of his career,” said Robinson.
"Danny also has a wicked goal kick. While Cluney is out there is a void missing and hopefully he can fill that void. He could also potentially stay around the group when Adam is back to fitness.
"It's a great opportunity for Danny. He wants to play and put his best foot forward. He's a quality player and he'll add some direction on the field and allow other players to play their game."
Richardson, who has played just two competitive games for KR since joining from Castleford midway through last year, is likely to make his Giants debut when Robinson's men host Warrington Wolves in round one of Super League next weekend.