Huddersfield Giants express excitement after landing Australian speedster
The utility back, who is the younger brother of Queensland star Dane, has signed a two-year contract with Luke Robinson’s side fresh from a breakout season in the NRL.
Gagai scored on his Souths debut in Las Vegas in March, the first of nine tries in 17 matches from the wing.
The 28-year-old is also related to dual-code Australia legend Wendell Sailor and new St Helens signing Tristan Sailor.
"He's a player that epitomises what we want a Giants player to be," said Robinson.
"His work ethic is phenomenal and he's a great bloke too. We're trying to create a good, strong culture at the club going forward and he'll definitely add to that.
“From a playing point of view, he's quick and he's got great hands and skill. He can play in different positions – he's versatile.
"I'm really looking forward to having him as part of the squad."
Gagai had to show persistence in reserve grade in Australia before eventually getting his big break this year, a fact not lost on Robinson.
"I really like the way he's gone about his career," added Robinson. "He's done it the hard way.
"It shows a lot about his personality. He persevered and got his opportunity.
"In the games he's played for Souths he has been phenomenal. The contacts we have in Australia that we've spoken to have been nothing but positive about him."
The signing of Gagai takes Huddersfield's overseas quota count to five, leaving Robinson and new director of rugby Andy Kelly with two spots to play with as they continue to build towards the 2025 campaign.
Kelly, whose appointment was announced last weekend, expects Gagai to light up Super League.
"I'm excited by the signing," said Kelly.
"It's an indication of where we're at and the positive changes we're making. We spoke about recruitment quite heavily and where we need to focus our attention. This shows that the intention is to start moving forward.
"We can expect excitement from Jacob. He's quick, elusive and adds another dimension that we have probably lacked. We have another finisher in the backline."
