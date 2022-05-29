Huddersfield Giants' Joe Greenwood reacts to his team's Challenge Cup Final defeat as Wigan Warriors player celebrate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Wigan Warriors were ahead at the only time it really matters, when the final whistle sounded, but Huddersfield Giants outplayed them almost every step of the way before that.

With less than five minutes remaining it seemed Giants’ 59-year wait to lift the Challenge Cup was about to end.

Leading 14-12, they had survived one huge scare and looked on course to see the final out. Had they done so, full-back Tui Lolohea would have been one of their heroes.

Huddersfield's Chris McQueen celebrates his try against Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He had provided the final pass for two of Giants’ three tries and also made a sensational try-saving tackle to deny Jai Field in what might have been Wigan’s last opportunity to pull the game from the fire.

The Man of Steel favourite had already scored one try and was on his way to another when he burst down the left-flank, but Lolohea got across to make the tackle and possession was lost.

Lolohea’s four missed kicks would have been forgotten if Giants had held on, but the tie had a final twist as, seconds after the Lance Todd Trophy votes had been counted, Harry Smith kicked behind Giants’ defence and Liam Marshall ran through to score the winning try.

Smith, the Wigan half-back, had an outstanding game, also scoring Wigan’s opening try and kicking a couple of conversions in their 16-14 victory.

GREAT START: Huddersfield Giants' Ricky Leutele celebrates his try against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup Final Picture: by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had he produced that moment 60 seconds earlier, he would probably have been voted man of the match. Instead, the award went to Giants’ second try scorer, Chris McQueen, who was among a number of outstanding individuals in Huddersfield’s 17.

Ricky Leutele, who had been the first Giants player over the line, was another and both halves, Jack Cogger and Oliver Russell, were highly influential, as was Lolohea.

Afterwards, McQueen had to fulfil one of rugby league’s most unwanted duties, facing the media as a Lance Todd Trophy winner on a beaten team.

“It’s something I am extremely proud of, but I’d give it back for the other trophy,” McQueen said of his coveted award.

Wigan Warriors lift The Challenge Cup and celebrate their win over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

He also neatly summarised the afternoon as a whole when he noted: “We could and should have won. I’m proud of the boys, but disappointed for the whole club.

“I don’t think we deserved what we got.”

Giants must have known it would need an outstanding performance to lift the Cup and they duly delivered, which probably made the outcome even more painful than if they had been outplayed.

They started strongly, dominated the opening quarter – during which Leutele went over for the first try – and responded positively to a major double blow, losing pack leader Chris Hill to a calf injury and conceding a try soon afterwards.

Huddersfield Giants fans react to their sides first try. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

McQueen’s touchdown gave them a merited 10-6 interval lead, Wigan’s points having come from Smith’s try and conversion, following a terrific offload by Morgan Smithies.

Giants retained their composure despite Field finishing off Bevan French’s break straight after half-time and Smith’s second goal nudging Wigan two points ahead.

Giants’ third try would have been a worthy Cup winner, had they been able to hold on, as Leroy Cudjoe off-loaded to Jermaine McGillvary and he finished powerfully at the corner.

Before that, referee James Child twice kept his card in his pocket after high tackles by Smithies on Leutele and then Joe Greenwood.

At the start of this season, such incidents would have led to at least 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

Even with the recent less strict approach to high shots, in any game other than a final Child would probably have taken more action than simply awarding a penalty.

Lolohea missed with an attempt at goal from the first of those fouls, as well as failing to convert any of Giants’ tries, but Smithies’ second swinging arm led to McGillvary’s touchdown.

The one kick Lolohea did land came in the opening moments, after Wigan had been penalised for an obstruction in the set from Huddersfield’s kick-off.

Giants, therefore, achieved the distinction of leading in a Challenge Cup final without having had their hands on the ball.

The Challenge Cup decider is rugby league’s annual opportunity to showcase itself to a national audience and the occasion and game both did that.

For head coach Ian Watson, it was his third defeat in finals, after Salford’s losses in the 2019 Super League showpiece and at Wembley in the Challenge Cup the following year.

But under him Giants are heading in the right direction and it is surely only a moment of time before he and his team enters the winner’s circle.

As for Lolohea, he should take solace from events 50 years ago when Terry Clawson’s missed kicks cost Leeds victory against St Helens at Wembley.