The Huddersfield Giants forward has been here before, with St Helens in 2014.

Once a supporter cheering the Warriors on from the terraces at Old Trafford, Jones helped bitter rivals Saints end Wigan's title defence in the Grand Final that year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has the chance to inflict more misery on the Warriors this weekend, an opportunity he is relishing - even if it means upsetting family and friends.

Josh Jones celebrates his try in the semi-final win over Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I was a Wigan fan and a season ticket holder," he told The Yorkshire Post at Monday's press event in Manchester.

"My dad used to take me when I was younger and we went to the Grand Finals together.

"But my family all support me. I wouldn't invite them if they didn't; if they're supporting Wigan, they can't come down with me!

"Two of my friends are coming and they are Wigan fans but I'm hoping they've got a Huddersfield top on with my name on underneath their jacket.

Josh Jones embraces Paul Wellens after the 2014 Grand Final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I can't wait. Being here now and looking at the trophy is really exciting.

"For it to be played at Tottenham which is a landmark stadium in Europe is exciting as well.

"But we're not just going there to compete; we're confident we can go there and get the win against a good Wigan team. We're excited for the challenge."

While he has played in two Grand Finals - the second with Salford Red Devils in 2019 - Jones has yet to experience a Challenge Cup final.

Josh Jones in action against former club Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Now part of a club on the up under his former Salford coach Ian Watson, Jones is confident this weekend will not be a one-off.

"As a young northern lad, it's everyone's dream to replicate those idols from a long time ago and lift that trophy," he said.

"As a club, we want to be challenging for the top four, having good cup runs and competing for trophies every year.

"We're slowly getting there and hopefully this is the start of something really special for the Giants."

Huddersfield celebrate Josh Jones' try in the Super League game against Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Jones' first taste of the showpiece event comes in the year that the final has moved away from Wembley.

But Jones - a big Liverpool fan - does not expect the change of venue to take the shine off the occasion.

"I love my football so to be able to play at Tottenham in a magnificent stadium will be unbelievable," he added.

"I'm really excited to play there. Wembley would be nice but it's back there next year so I'll have a lot more cracks to do that.

"The first Challenge Cup final at Tottenham will be a great experience and a momentous occasion for the sport and both clubs."

It is new territory for the majority of Watson’s squad with Leroy Cudjoe, Chris Hill, Tui Lolohea and Luke Yates the only players with Challenge Cup final experience.

But Jones believes the Giants are well equipped for the big stage.

"Those big games are massive," he replied when asked about his Grand Final experience.

"There's the GB tour too. There are a few players in the squad - myself, Chris Hill, Chris McQueen - who have played in big games like that.

"It's no different to any other game, you just need to make sure you don't have any lapses and your effort areas are good.

"We're willing to work hard for each other because it's a good group and we're all friends.

"It's just about making sure we perform on the day. I've got no doubt that we will."

Standing in Huddersfield's way are one of the form teams in Super League in the first half of the season.

Jones is wary of Wigan’s threats but expects the Giants to pose Matt Peet’s side just as many problems.

"They've been good," said Jones.

"They've obviously got some standout players like Bevan French, Jai Field who has been outstanding this year and Liam Farrell who is consistent every single game.

"But we're good too and have some good players as well. We're focusing more on ourselves and are excited for a good battle against a good team."

The sides have been diverted to Tottenham due to Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley, which will see Huddersfield Town take on Nottingham Forest for a place in the Premier League.

Jones is hoping this weekend will be the start of a golden era for the Giants.

"It'd be massive and great for the town," he said on the prospect of taking the trophy back to Huddersfield for the first time in 69 years.

"The football team is there on Sunday as well so in terms of an occasion for Huddersfield as a town it's amazing.