Huddersfield Giants full-back Niall Evalds set for lengthy lay-off after nightmare debut

Huddersfield Giants are facing up to being without Niall Evalds for a lengthy period after he sustained a suspected broken foot on his debut against Salford Red Devils.

The full-back joined Huddersfield from Hull KR at the start of this week but lasted just 40 minutes on Thursday to compound the club's injury woes.

It was a night to forget for Luke Robinson's side at the Salford Community Stadium as they slumped to a sixth straight defeat.

"It's crazy because he's literally only done a 20-minute captain's run and one half of rugby at the Giants and it looks like he's broken a metatarsal," said Robinson.

"Fingers crossed that's not the case but it's not looking good at this moment in time."

Huddersfield are rooted to the bottom of Super League following their latest defeat against the embattled Red Devils.

The Giants have been hampered by injuries since the start of the year with Adam Clune, Zac Woolford and Jacob Gagai among those that missed the Salford game.

Gagai is set to return against Hull KR next week but that provides little consolation to Robinson.

Niall Evalds struggled to make an impact on his debut before being forced off. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Niall is an immense player," added Robinson.

"I've been a fan for many years. He showed his class at Hull KR in a top-four side, a top-two side.

"I thought he'd add some real experience and be brilliant for us so to say I'm disappointed would be an understatement.