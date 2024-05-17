Huddersfield Giants half-back Adam Clune embraces magic of Challenge Cup after history lesson

For a lot of Australians, the Challenge Cup is a competition that does not land on their radar.

Countless Antipodeans have come to these shores and conquered the cup but most of their compatriots back home are not awake to see it.

In many cases, overseas players need to sample it for themselves to appreciate the history and magic of rugby's oldest cup competition.

To some, the Challenge Cup has lost its lustre since the introduction of the Super League Grand Final.

Huddersfield Giants half-back Adam Clune, however, has been left in no doubt about the trophy's importance ahead of Sunday's semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

"I didn't know much about it before coming over," he admitted.

"I kept an eye on Super League but just with the time difference in the middle of the season I didn't really get exposed to watching too many Challenge Cup finals. This weekend, our game is at quarter past midnight in Australia.

"This week, I've spoken to Robbo (Luke Robinson, assistant coach), Watto (Ian Watson, head coach) and Leroy Cudjoe about the Challenge Cup and what it means.

Adam Clune is closing in on Wembley in his first Challenge Cup campaign. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I had a really good chat with Robbo about his experience with the Challenge Cup and how it's viewed. He says the Super League competition and this are up there together. As an Aussie that's interesting because you don't expect that.

"There's obviously a lot of history behind the Challenge Cup. Having those conversations has given me a deeper understanding of what it means and makes it even more exciting."

After helping the Giants see off Hull FC and Catalans Dragons in the previous rounds, Clune finds himself 80 minutes from Wembley.

It is an alien experience for a player who had only ever known weekly rounds in the NRL and NSW Cup.

Luke Robinson was part of the last Huddersfield side to visit Wembley in 2009. (Photo: Jeremy Rata/SWpix.com)

"It has been different," added Clune.

"You can still build momentum but it's a completely different competition. If you win a game, you don't get two points on the ladder like you do every week in Australia.

"It's not often you get to play a semi-final or a final at this time of the year. Everyone says in the NRL that you need to peak in September but you've got to be ready to perform at your best much earlier in the season here.

"It's a challenge but it's really exciting. We've won two games and are one game away from a final which isn't something that happens in most sports."

Adam Clune celebrates with Ian Watson after last month's win at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Clune has been an ever-present since joining Huddersfield from Newcastle Knights in the off-season.

While he has shown flashes of his ability, the 28-year-old admits it is taking him time to get used to the English game.

"It's a bit of an adjustment from the NRL," he said.

"The conditions at the start of the season were a little bit different. Last weekend was nice weather but a bit of a shock to the system because it had been so long.

"Players in this comp can come from anywhere. Defences in the NRL are more system-based, whereas here blokes come out of the line and you don't expect it so it really tests your skill.

"It's been really good for me and it's a good brand of footy but there's no doubt it's been tough."

Huddersfield lost heavily last weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Clune has been part of a Huddersfield team that have grappled with their form in the early months of the season.

Watson's men appeared well set after following up huge wins over Castleford Tigers and Hull with notable victories on the road at Catalans and Leeds Rhinos, only to lose their next three games.

The Giants capitulated in last Saturday's 48-6 home drubbing by Wigan Warriors but a new week brings exciting opportunities.

"Obviously we were a bit embarrassed," said Clune.

"It was disappointing but we understood that we've got a big game this week. We're undefeated this week and are two from two in the Challenge Cup.

"It shouldn't really take a semi-final to get a response from us but it's another incentive to get up and be ready to go against a really good Warrington outfit."

A four-point gap to the play-offs is far from insurmountable but the Challenge Cup appears to be Huddersfield's best bet of silverware in 2024.

A win at the Totally Wicked Stadium would help the Giants in both competitions, according to Clune.

"It would be unreal," he said.

"Any time you can get to a final with the opportunity to win silverware brings really good energy and belief to the club. Confidence is a big part of why teams are successful and if you don't have that, you're probably never going to have success.

"It's a mental game. Whether we won or lost the week before, we've got a belief in our team that we can still beat anyone on our day.