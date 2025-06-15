LUKE ROBINSON was forced to reflect on a “heartbreaking” afternoon for his Huddersfield Giants team, after they were cruelly edged out in the dying seconds by reigning Super League champions, Wigan Warriors.

Jack Farrimond broke Huddersfield hearts with a last-gasp try to seal a 22-18 victory for Wigan in a dramatic finish at the Flair Stadium in Dewsbury.

Forced to relocate from the John Smith’s Stadium due to a clash with a Stereophonics concert, the hosts produced their best display of the season and looked set to hold out for only their second win.

The hosts – for who George Flanagan, George King and Joe Greenwood scored tries – mostly outmuscled the defending champions and twice built an eight-point lead marshalled by the superb Zac Woolford as they revelled in the rare close-knit atmosphere.

DESPAIR: Huddersfield Giants' Tui Lolohea shows his dejection after the last-gasp loss against Wigan Warriors. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Errors spilled into Wigan’s late play as they fought desperately to wrest the advantage, but they still summoned one last attack and, with time up on the stadium clock, Zach Eckersley switched a short pass inside for Farrimond to win the match.

“The word to use is heartbreaking because we had the running of the most dominant side for the vast majority of the game, and we should have come away with a result,” said Giants’ head coach, Robinson.

“Unfortunately it’s becoming a bit habitual for us. It’s the third or fourth game we should have gone on to win but when the league table is shown at the end of the year we won’t have the two points.”

Among the stand-out performers for the hosts were Adam Clune and prop Greenwood, both of who were forced to limp off with injuries with 20 minutes remaining.

COMEBACK: Wigan's Jack Farrimond scores a try against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Robinson praised the atmosphere generated at the Flair Stadium and suggested it was a factor they badly miss at their regular home, which they are intending to leave once a permanent replacement can be found.

“Our chairman has been unbelievable for this club and he wants to keep it in the town but even he’s realised the stadium is too big for us,” said Robinson.

“You have the likes of Wigan coming to a stadium with no intimidation factor, a massive, big, lovely stadium with leather seats and music playlists in the dressing rooms.