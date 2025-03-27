Huddersfield Giants' injury issues continue as Niall Evalds and Liam Sutcliffe join casualty list

Huddersfield Giants new boy Niall Evalds is set to be sidelined for up to four months after the club's worst fears were realised.

The full-back joined the Giants from Hull KR at the start of last week but was forced off with a foot injury on his debut at Salford Red Devils to compound Luke Robinson's woes.

It has since been confirmed that Evalds sustained a fractured metatarsal, leaving Robinson without the one-cap England international for a lengthy period.

"He's got the devastating news of three to four months out, which is crazy," said the Giants boss, whose side have lost all five Super League games.

"He trained with us last week and looked absolutely brilliant in training.

"We were really looking forward to him being part of our squad so it's devastating that he injured his foot in a freak accident."

Fellow recent arrival Liam Sutcliffe will also sit out Sunday's home clash with KR, continuing a frustrating theme for Huddersfield this season.

Sutcliffe has succumbed to a troublesome foot issue after featuring in the last three games.

Niall Evalds is facing a long spell on the sidelines after a nightmare debut. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He got injured when he came from Hull," said Robinson, who remains without off-season recruits Zac Woolford and George King.

"He did his Lisfranc in his foot, came back in Malaga and we had to give him extra time off again.

“He has never really recovered from his foot injury. He has had to nurse it but it's got to the stage at the end of every game he is limping around.

"It's time to give it a rest and get it right. It's lingering way longer than it should be. He'll be out this week."

Liam Sutcliffe will sit out Sunday's game against Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The loss of Evalds and Sutcliffe could be offset by the availability of Tom Burgess and Jacob Gagai but Huddersfield's early-season injury crisis may have claimed a fresh victim in Jack Murchie.

"Burgess will potentially be back and Gagai could return after a head knock," said Robinson.

"We've got one or two nursing little injuries. Murchie is a little bit of a doubt.

"He's been struggling with his knee and had an injection at the beginning of this week, which will hopefully clear it up. We'll have to make a bit of a late call on him.