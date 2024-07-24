Huddersfield Giants interim boss Luke Robinson continues to put team first after strong start to audition

The interim boss has helped repair the relationship between the club and their supporters, which became increasingly strained in the second half of Ian Watson's reign.

A small sample size it may be but a large section of the fanbase has seen enough in the first two games to convince them that Robinson is the man to take the Giants forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throw in endorsements from Matty English – back at the club after being sent out on loan by Watson – and even former player Jermaine McGillvary and there is a groundswell of support for Robinson.

True to form, though, Robinson is only focused on preparing Huddersfield for Thursday's West Yorkshire derby against Leeds Rhinos.

"I didn't become a coach to make it about me," he said.

"I put my team-mates before myself as a player and it's the same in the coaching world.

"I want to give every individual the best chance to fulfil their potential. The ultimate goal is for this group to fulfil their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Robinson has had a positive impact since becoming interim head coach. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Do I think I'm ready for a first-team gig? Yeah I do. If it doesn't come around now, I wouldn't be throwing the towel in and would be more than happy to assist anybody who comes in. I just want what's best for the team."

Robinson has injected life into a dispirited team since stepping up from his role as assistant coach, overseeing a brave defeat at Leigh Leopards before guiding the injury-hit Giants to a 16-8 win over play-off hopefuls Salford Red Devils.

With work to do on the squad before next Friday's transfer deadline, Robinson has not yet had a chance to sit down with the club's hierarchy to discuss the permanent position.

"No I haven't," said Robinson.

Luke Robinson, right, watches on from the sideline at Leigh. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's been very hectic because we've not only lost our coach but a lot of players as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a transfer deadline coming up and a fair few of our quota players are out injured which has kind of opened up a window.

"The people above me have been looking at other options to bring players in before deadline day.

"I've just been trying to prepare the players we've got and they've been doing the off-field stuff."

The Giants have had to deal with more adversity in Luke Robinson's short time in charge. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Adam Swift, Esan Marsters and Oliver Wilson are among the names on the casualty list, while captain Luke Yates left for Warrington Wolves last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson has had to call up half a dozen academy players to boost the numbers in training, which has helped to create the team spirit that was missing during the club's form slump.

"Don't get me wrong, it's not an easy road," said Robinson, who took over a team that had won only once in nine games.

"We've got a lot out injured and I'm the only person on the coaching staff with the first team at the moment. It's me, myself and Irene.

"But I can't ask for any more than what they've dished up so far. We're showing togetherness, whether it's celebrating every error the opposition make or getting around each other when we make one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been little things we've tried to do in training to simulate that and we’ve had heart-to-heart conversations.

Huddersfield have been a together group in the last two games. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I had six or seven academy lads training with us on Monday. I rang a couple of them and I think a few of them were still in bed because they're only 17 and it's the school holidays – but they've been brilliant. It's a valuable experience for them.

"There seems to have been an attitude switch where it's a little bit of a siege mentality. The lads have really come together.

"There's a lot of stuff going on outside of our group that we're not in control of and that's brought us together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the play-offs out of reach, Huddersfield could have been forgiven for wanting the season to end when Watson left.

But they have found a second wind under Robinson to raise hopes of a brighter 2025.

The 39-year-old is no closer to knowing how long he will be in charge as the club assess their options.

Rather than worry about what the future may hold, Robinson will continue to put the team first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it's for the next four games, the rest of the season or going into next year, I'll do my best for the club and the playing group," he said.

"I believe in my ability as a coach and think I'd be very good at the job, very good – but there's no point worrying about what's not in your hands.