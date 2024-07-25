Huddersfield Giants issue Ian Watson statement during defeat to Leeds Rhinos

Watson's reign at the John Smith's Stadium came to an end earlier this month but the statement at the time said he had been "stood down".

The Giants have since come to an agreement with the 47-year-old to formally end his three-and-a-half-year spell in charge.

"Huddersfield Giants can confirm that Head Coach Ian Watson has left the club by mutual consent," read the statement.

Huddersfield have played three games since Watson's departure, losing to Leigh Leopards and Leeds either side of a win over Salford Red Devils.