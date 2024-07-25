Huddersfield Giants issue Ian Watson statement during defeat to Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants issued a brief statement during their defeat to Leeds Rhinos to confirm that Ian Watson has left the club by mutual consent.
Published 25th Jul 2024, 22:55 BST
25th Jul 2024

Watson's reign at the John Smith's Stadium came to an end earlier this month but the statement at the time said he had been "stood down".

The Giants have since come to an agreement with the 47-year-old to formally end his three-and-a-half-year spell in charge.

"Huddersfield Giants can confirm that Head Coach Ian Watson has left the club by mutual consent," read the statement.

Ian Watson left Huddersfield earlier this month. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Ian Watson left Huddersfield earlier this month. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Huddersfield have played three games since Watson's departure, losing to Leigh Leopards and Leeds either side of a win over Salford Red Devils.

The Giants are ninth in Super League with eight matches remaining following the 34-6 loss to the Rhinos.

