Huddersfield Giants land England prop Tom Burgess to stun rugby league world

The 31-year-old will spend his 12th season with South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL before heading back to Super League at the end of the year.

Burgess – a Grand Final winner with Souths in 2014 – had previously namechecked Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons as potential destinations, while brother Sam recently took the reins at Warrington Wolves.

However, the former Bradford Bulls forward has decided to join Huddersfield in a major coup for the Giants as they continue to plan for the future under Ian Watson.

“This is a huge transfer, not just for the Giants but for Super League and the game in general," said Huddersfield head coach Watson.

"With the stature of Thomas and what he’s achieved in his career to be consistently one of the best front-rowers within the game, we’re absolutely delighted for him to become a Giant in 2025.

“You only have to look at his career, winning the NRL and consistently being one of the best within the international game.

"We've been on the lookout for a big middle and Thomas fits the profile of what we’ve been searching for. It’s also great to have another English middle in our pack."

England international Tom Burgess is heading back to these shores permanently. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Watson, who worked with Burgess at international level with Great Britain, has confirmed that the Giants saw off competition from rival Super League clubs to land the Dewsbury native.

“We heard that Tom may be available within the next year or so, so we touched base and I had a conversation with him just about rugby for about an hour," added Watson.

"I then received a call from his agent notifying me that he would be interested in joining the Giants and it moved quick from there.

“I know him from the Lions tour. I saw then first-hand the standards he sets himself and how he applies himself in training and during games.

Tom Burgess has been in Australia since 2013. (Photo: David Neilson/SWpix.com)

"It’s what we’re looking for at the Giants. He fits our culture and the future we’re going for here. We want our young players to learn from the very best and we’re getting that in Thomas.

"There was interest in Super League for him but he wanted to come here. The three-year deal gives his family security and he’s moving close to where it all started for him at Bradford."

Burgess has played over 200 games for South Sydney and represented England on 33 occasions, including three World Cup appearances.

The front-rower is excited about the prospect of heading home and competing for trophies with Huddersfield.

Tom Burgess carries the ball in against Tonga. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“I feel real good actually about getting it all sorted," he said.

"Obviously I have been looking at potentially coming back to the Super League for the last few years but then I re-signed with Souths until the end of the year. I’ve been really fortunate to get in touch with Huddersfield and we came to an agreement.

"One thing I am really excited about coming back to Huddersfield, it’s really close to where I grew up, where I went to school, bringing my young family back there and it’s going to be really cool to come back to where it all began with a great club like Huddersfield Giants.

"There is no mistake in what I want to do over in England: I want to come over there and win silverware. I’m not coming back to make up numbers or finish my career.