Huddersfield Giants lose key forward to suspension for Wigan Warriors clash

The incident occurred in the second half of Huddersfield's Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Hull KR and was deemed worthy of a grade B charge by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

In issuing the suspension, the panel noted: "Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of their body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle."

Jones - a tryscorer at Elland Road - will therefore miss the visit of Wigan, which will act as a dress rehearsal for the Challenge Cup final at the end of May.

Josh Jones, centre, celebrates his try against Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The teams are separated by five points in the Super League table ahead of the meeting at the John Smith's Stadium, with the Giants heading into round 12 in fifth place.